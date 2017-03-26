Road to Final Four went through … Kansas State

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever' Pause

0:34 KU's Josh Jackson addresses his foul situation

1:59 Bill Self: Elite Eight game is most difficult in NCAA Tournament

1:50 Frank Mason on KU-Oregon in Elite Eight: 'We want to get over that hump'

30:00 Analysis: Previewing KU's Elite Eight matchup with Oregon

3:48 KU's Josh Jackson on facing Oregon: "There's a lot of similarities"

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

1:19 At rally for animal shelter, mayor suggests what to tell opponents of Question 3

2:54 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight loss to Oregon: 'They were better than us'