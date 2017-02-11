Jayhawks respond to selection committee’s mock seeding with narrow victory

Now we have a baseline bracket, at least a top quarter of one.
Before most of the college basketball action started Saturday, Division I men’s basketball committee chairman Mark Hollis unveiled the top four seeds in the four regionals based on results to date.
As is the case with any bracket announcement, this one came with a couple of surprises. Defending national champion Villanova was the overall top seed, followed in order by Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga.
The Zags as the fourth No. 1 raised an eyebrow as the lone undefeated team, but as Hollis said the gap between the top and No. 2 seeds was significant. “The one (seeds) are clearly the ones. None of the twos were in the conversation for the one line.”
That statement was put to the test soon after Hollis made it when Kansas survived at Texas Tech 80-79. A loss to a team not projected to be in the tournament at the moment could have delivered a seeding-line blow and sent the Jayhawks limping into a week in which they play West Virginia and Baylor.
Saturday’s top-line seeding also works geographically, with each school falling into a natural region. Kansas falls nicely in the Midwest Region, with the finals to be played at the Sprint Center. The other sites: New York (Villanova), Memphis (Baylor) and San Jose (Gonzaga).
In the Midwest, Florida State was the second seed, followed by Arizona and Duke, which the committee said slid into the No. 16-ranked team based on its victory over North Carolina on Thursday. How about a second helping of Jayhawks-Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 after KU prevailed in the Champions Classic?
Another potential tasty matchup based on this mock bracket: Louisville-Kentucky in a Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden.
The ACC led the way with five teams. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each had three teams on the bracket, and the SEC had two. No Big Ten team was listed among the top four, although Purdue and Wisconsin were strongly considered, Hollis said. It’s difficult to imagine that being the case when the 68-team bracket is announced on March 13.
After the top 16 teams were announced, CBS filled out the rest of the bracket. Analyst Jerry Palm has a total of seven Big 12 teams in the field, which would match the total of each of the previous three years. Kansas State checked in as a No. 10 seed.
The Missouri Valley got another hint that it might be a one-bid league. The CBS bracket had only Illinois State, which is tied for first with Wichita State, in the field. No Shockers as an at-large entry.
Hollis said transparency was a motivation for the exercise, but it’s not like the selection process was made public. It unfolded like the real one, with brackets rolled out by region with commentary after each.
Also, the idea of doing this for basketball gained momentum with the popularity of the College Football Playoff rankings. Those occurred weekly over the final few weeks of the season. Basketball is a one-shot deal.
Hollis was quick to remind that some 1,300 games remained before the end of the season and emphasized the point by warning fans not to buy airline tickets based on Saturday’s reveal. At that end of his interview, Hollis wadded up and tossed his bracket.
We get it. Plenty can happen. But this mock bracket opened a window to the committee’s thinking. This wasn’t the product of a “bracketologist” or some other expert. This was the definitive source and a 16-team field based on two days of meetings.
Think Florida was seeded too high at No. 3, or the Big Ten was slighted? Not the committee, which is the only opinion that matters. The group’s final work is a month away. What occurred Saturday was fun, should happen on an annual basis, and maybe more than once during the season.
