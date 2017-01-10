Dabo Swinney says winning play of CFP title game was a penalty … on Alabama

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wanted to clear up one item from Monday’s 35-31 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game.
The game-winning play in the final second, when Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow worked his way open after crossing paths with the outside receiver, should have produced in a flag from the Big 12 crew.
On Alabama.
“It should have been defensive pass interference,” Swinney said on Tuesday. “Yes, it’s a rub play, it’s a pick play.”
The Clemson wide receiver, Artavis Scott, made contact with Tide safety Ronnie Harrison and cornerback Tony Brown didn’t get to Renfrow in time.
“Artavis was actually trying to go pick the guy (Brown), but he couldn’t get there because he got tackled,” Swinney said. “We never really got a chance to rub the guy.”
Let Clemson and Alabama fans settle that issue. Add the topic to one of the classic contests in college football’s championship history, right there with Ohio State over Miami in double overtime for the 2002 title, Texas over Southern California for the 2005 title, and Florida State over Auburn for the 2013 championship.
Alabama, which had been ranked first in every poll this season and collected all first-place votes over the final four AP polls, was denied a second straight national championship and had its winning streak halted at 26 games.
Don’t call it an upset, Swinney said, and he’s right. Alabama entered the game with the better defense, but the Tigers had a bigger advantage on the offensive side with quarterback Deshaun Watson, and especially after the Crimson Tide lost running back Bo Scarbrough to a broken bone in his right leg in the third quarter.
The big upset was the TV ratings. Despite the thrilling finish, the game posted a 15.3 rating on ESPN networks, making it the lowest-ranked championship game since 2011. One explanation might be the matchup. The same teams played for last year’s championship.
Those who didn’t watch missed an amazing finish with three touchdowns and lead changes in the final five minutes. Clemson’s final score came with 1 second remaining on the clock, giving the game the most dramatic of endings.
But it’s on to new beginnings, the 2017 season. Clemson’s chances of a repeat aren’t good with Watson on his way to the NFL as an intriguing pro prospect. He had trouble solving Alabama early but made terrific throws in the most clutch situations.
Alabama’s prospects appear more favorable despite losing several defensive stars. Quarterback Jalen Hurts should thrive in new coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s offense, and the quest for coach Nick Saban to match Bear Bryant’s record of six national championships as a coach continues. The Tide could be the preseason No. 1 team next season.
As for other major conference favorites, give a slight nod to Oklahoma State over Oklahoma in the Big 12. The return of quarterback Mason Rudolph, wide receiver James Washington and running back Justice Hill give the Cowboys the league’s most potent offense. Make Kansas State the third choice.
Southern California, which finished third in the final AP poll, will ride the momentum of a fast finish into a trendy national title choice. Quarterback Sam Darnold will get plenty of preseason Heisman run.
Ohio State went into 2016 with six returning starters. They’ll go into 2017 with 16 and as the favorite in the Big Ten over defending champion Penn State.
If not Clemson, who in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Florida State, with quarterback Deondre Francois. At least for this year, the torch has been passed from the Southeastern Conference to the ACC as the most powerful league. The ACC finished 9-3 in bowl games to the SEC’s 6-7. The ACC had the national champion and Heisman Trophy winner in Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who returns next season.
If you don’t think so, consider the winners write the history.
“This is the best conference in college football,” Swinney said. “It’s the deepest, it’s the most competitive … you don’t want to play a team from this conference.”
