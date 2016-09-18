Some thoughts on the Chiefs vs. Texans starting lineups

Here are the starting lineups — with a short comment on each player — for the Chiefs’ game vs. the Houston Texans, which starts at noon Sunday. (Comments refer to each player’s last game, unless stated otherwise.
CHIEFS OFFENSE
QB: 11 Alex Smith — Was a boss. Can he keep it going?
RB: 32 Spencer Ware — Had 199 total yards.
Z: 19 Jeremy Maclin — Back-shoulder touchdown was clutch.
X: 17 Chris Conley — Had seven targets last week.
Y: 12 Albert Wilson — Had a drop but might see a little more time as the X this week.
TE: 87 Travis Kelce — Monster catch was crucial on game-winning drive.
LT: 72 Eric Fisher — Will Texans seek retribution for Watt hit in January?
LG: 73 Zach Fulton — Has played lots of football so should be fine in place of Parker Ehinger.
C: 61 Mitch Morse — Smart, tough and agile. Had a nice game.
RG: 75 Jah Reid — Best position might be guard. Should be fine in place of LDT.
RT: 71 Mitchell Schwartz — Stud technician might see lots of Watt.
TEXANS DEFENSE
DE: 99 J.J. Watt — Didn’t look the same last week.
NT: 75 Vince Wilfork — Mountain who weighs way more than his listed 325 pounds.
DE: 95 Christian Covington — Quick penetrator at his best shooting gaps.
SAM: 59 Whitney Mercilus — Complete, underrated rusher.
MIKE: 53 Max Bullough — Throwback-type with coverage limitations.
WILL: 55 Benardrick McKinney — Size/speed freak who is better going forward.
JACK: 90 Jadeveon Clowney — Starting to live up to his potential.
RCB: 24 Johnathan Joseph — Underrated.
FS: 29 Andre Hal — Former corner who is still training his eyes.
SS: 27 Quintin Demps — Former Chief with ball skills who can be beat in coverage.
LCB: 25 Kareem Jackson — Needs one interception to tie team record for most interceptions in club history.
TEXANS OFFENSE
QB: 17 Brock Osweiler — Battles accuracy but has lots of arm talent.
RB: 26 Lamar Miller — Will get the ball often, had 32 touches.
WR: 10 DeAndre Hopkins — Caught two touchdowns on Marcus Peters last year.
WR: 15 Will Fuller — Blazer and emerging boss who caught five passes for 107 yards.
WR: 13 Braxton Miller — Former QB with speed to burn.
TE: 87 C.J. Fiedorowicz — Caught one pass.
LT: 74 Chris Clark — Experienced backup forced into action because of Duane Brown’s injury.
LG: 71 Xavier Su’a-Filo — Agile first-rounder still settling in.
C: 65 Greg Mancz — Tough guy center making his second career start.
RG: 79 Jeff Allen — Will play hurt against his old team.
RT: 72 Derek Newton — Dee Ford needs to win this battle.
CHIEFS DEFENSE
RE: 97 Allen Bailey — Historically tortures the Texans.
NT: 92 Dontari Poe — Gets doubled a lot but needs to handle a young center.
LE: 96 Jaye Howard — Needs to have a good game against these guards.
ROLB: 91 Tamba Hali — Might continue to rotate with Frank Zombo.
RILB: 59 Justin March-Lillard — Talented with good instincts but needs to refine his gap discipline.
LILB: 56 Derrick Johnson — Will be counted on to shore up run defense.
LOLB: 55 Dee Ford — Had huge sack in fourth quarter, but Dez Moses could work in.
RCB: 23 Phillip Gaines — Looked fast, quick and physical after knee surgery.
FS: 38 Ron Parker — Remarkable deflection last week kept game close.
SS: 29 Eric Berry: Six tackles last week.
LCB: 22 Marcus Peters: Hopkins vs. Peters should be a show.
