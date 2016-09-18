Some thoughts on the Chiefs vs. Texans starting lineups

6:04 Barry Odom on Mizzou's loss to Georgia Pause

1:33 Royals manager Ned Yost doesn't think team is tired

0:45 Royals infielder Christian Colon hits career first home run

4:22 Chiefs game plan with Terez A. Paylor: Chiefs at Texans preview

1:59 Jason Vargas to make first start since Tommy John surgery Saturday

2:46 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Thursday, Sept. 15

0:45 Royals manager Ned Yost talks after 8-0 loss to A's

1:37 Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz on facing the Texans

3:16 Royals were not in no-doubles defense when Joakim Soria gave up lead

3:55 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Wednesday, Sept. 14