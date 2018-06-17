Sports On the Air for June 18-19

Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA World Series, elimination game, Oregon St. vs. Washington/Mississippi St. loser, 1 p.m., ESPN
NCAA World Series, North Carolina vs. Washington/Mississippi St. winner, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Professional Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress; resumption of suspended game)
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
Texas at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Arizona at LA Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group F, Sweden vs. South Korea, at Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 7 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group G, Belgium vs. Panama, at Sochi, Russia, 10 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group G, Tunisia vs. England, at Volgograd, Russia, 1 p.m., FS1
Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA World Series, Arkansas/Texas loser vs. Texas Tech/Florida loser, 1 p.m., ESPN
NCAA World Series, Arkansas/Texas winner vs. Texas Tech/Florida winner, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Professional Championship, third round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Royal Ascot, Queen Anne Stakes, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
Texas at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Arizona at LA Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group H, Colombia vs. Japan, at Saransk, Russia, 7 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group H, Poland vs. Senegal, at Moscow, 10 a.m., FOX 4
FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group A, Russia vs. Egypt, at St. Petersburg, Russia, 1 p.m., FOX 4
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
