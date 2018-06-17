Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for June 18-19

June 17, 2018 11:30 PM

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA World Series, elimination game, Oregon St. vs. Washington/Mississippi St. loser, 1 p.m., ESPN

NCAA World Series, North Carolina vs. Washington/Mississippi St. winner, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Professional Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress; resumption of suspended game)

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB

Texas at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Arizona at LA Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group F, Sweden vs. South Korea, at Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 7 a.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group G, Belgium vs. Panama, at Sochi, Russia, 10 a.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group G, Tunisia vs. England, at Volgograd, Russia, 1 p.m., FS1

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA World Series, Arkansas/Texas loser vs. Texas Tech/Florida loser, 1 p.m., ESPN

NCAA World Series, Arkansas/Texas winner vs. Texas Tech/Florida winner, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Professional Championship, third round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Royal Ascot, Queen Anne Stakes, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB

Texas at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Arizona at LA Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group H, Colombia vs. Japan, at Saransk, Russia, 7 a.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group H, Poland vs. Senegal, at Moscow, 10 a.m., FOX 4

FIFA World Cup, group stage: Group A, Russia vs. Egypt, at St. Petersburg, Russia, 1 p.m., FOX 4

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.

