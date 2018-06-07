Sports On the Air for June 8-9

Friday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Geelong vs. North Melborune, 10:30 p.m., FS2
BOXING
Mike Lee vs. Jose Hernandez, light heavyweights, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Salgado, junior featherweights, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Stetson at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Washington at Cal St. Fullerton, 1 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Minnesota at Oregon St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Division I, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
UCI World Tour: Critrium du Dauphin, Stage 5, from Grenoble to Valmorel, France, 1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
DIVING
FINA World Cup, 10-meter men’s synchro finals, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britain and Ireland, foursomes, 10:30 a.m., FS1
Web.com Tour, Rust-Oleum Championship, second round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britain and Ireland, four-ball matches, 4 p.m., FS1
Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, thurd round, 3:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Stakes Access, at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLB
Royals at Oakland, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Heineken Canadian Grand Prix, practice, 8:55 a.m., 12:55 p.m., ESPNU
Monster Energy Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, practice, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Xfinity Series, LTi Printing 250, practice, noon, FS2; 2 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1
IndyCar, DXC Technology 600, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Camping World Truck Series, Rattlesnake 400, quaifying, 4:30 p.m., FS2
Camping World Truck Series, Rattlesnake 400, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA PLAYOFFS
NBA Finals, game 4, Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
SOCCER
Men’s friendly, Poland vs. Chile, 1:35 p.m., beIN
SWIMMING
TYR Pro Series, at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
French Open, men’s semifinals, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS; 10 a.m., NBC 27, 41, NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
FIVB Nations League, United States vs. Germany, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday’s TV | radio
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore at Albany, 6 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares, for Santa Cruz’s WBA super featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title, 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Auburn at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, North Carolina vs. Stetson, 11 a.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Tennessee Tech at Texas, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Duke at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, South Carolina at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Cal St. Fullerton vs. Washington, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, Oregon St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Division I, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships, 6 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
UCI World Tour: Critrium du Dauphin, Stage 6, from Frontenex to La Rosire Espace San Bernardo, France, 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
DIVING
FINA World Cup, 3-meter women’s final, 6:30 a.m., Olympic Channel; midnight (Sunday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britain and Ireland, foursomes, 10:30 a.m., FS1
PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britain and Ireland, four-ball matches, 4 p.m., FS1
Web.com Tour, Rust-Oleum Championship, third round, 4 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Stakes Prep, at Elmont, N.Y., 1 p.m., NBCSN
Belmont Stakes, at Elmont, N.Y., 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 225, prelims, at Chicago, 7 p.m., FS1
MLB
San Francisco at Washington, 11 a.m., MLB
Royals at Oakland, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 3 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y Mets, 6 p.m., FOX 4
Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, practice, 8 a.m., FS1; 11 a.m., FS2
Xfinity Series, LTi Printing 250, qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1
Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, practice, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
Xfinity Series, LTi Printing 250, 12:30 p.m., FOX 4
Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, qualifying, 12:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
NHRA, Virginia Nationals, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
IndyCar, DXC Technology 600, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Men’s friendly, France vs United States, at Lyon, France, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 4 p.m., ESPN
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)
SWIMMING
TYR Pro Series, at Santa Clara, Calif., 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
TENNIS
French Open, women’s final, 8 a.m., NBC 27, 41
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, at Oslo, Norway, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)
WNBA
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m., NBA
*Fox Soccer Plus is Ch. 419 on Time Warner, Ch. 442 on Consolidated, Ch. 1653 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 621/621.1 on DirecTV, Ch. 391 on Dish Network and Ch. 242 on Google Fiber.
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
