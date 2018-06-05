Sports On the Air for June 6-7

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA World Series, championship series (best-of-3), game 3 (if necessary), Washington vs. Florida St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Division I, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
UCI World Tour: Critrium du Dauphin, Stage 3, from Pont-De-Vaux to Louhans-Chteaurenaud, France, 1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
DIVING
FINA World Cup, 10-meter women’s finals, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, first round, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MLB
Milwaukee at Cleveland, noon, MLB
Atlanta at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Royals at LA Angels, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
NBA Finals, game 3, Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
RUGBY
NRL, Queensland vs. New South Wales, 5 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
French Open, quarterfinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Division I, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships, 6 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
UCI World Tour: Critrium du Dauphin, Stage 4, from Chazey-Sur-Ain to Lans-En-Vercors, France, 1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN
DIVING
FINA World Cup, 10-meter women’s synchro finals, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, first round, 8 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Web.com Tour, Rust-Oleum Championship, first round, noon, GOLF
PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, second round, 3:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), El Paso at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League, Andre Harrison vs. Juma Tuerxun, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLB
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
Royals at Oakland, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
NHL Stanley Cup Final, game 5, Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
SOCCER
Men’s friendly, Portugal vs. Algeria, 2 p.m., beIN
Men’s friendly, England vs. Costa Rica, at Leeds, England, 2 p.m., FS1
Women’s friendly, United States vs. China, at Sandy, Utah, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
French Open, women’s semifinals, 8 a.m., TENNIS; 10 a.m., NBC 27, 41, NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, at Oslo, Norway, 1 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
*Fox Soccer Plus is Ch. 419 on Time Warner, Ch. 442 on Consolidated, Ch. 1653 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 621/621.1 on DirecTV, Ch. 391 on Dish Network and Ch. 242 on Google Fiber.
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
Comments