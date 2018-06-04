Sports On the Air for June 5-6

Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA World Series, championship series (best-of-3), game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
UCI World Tour: Critrium du Dauphin, Stage 2, from Montbrison to Belleville, France, 1 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
DIVING
FINA World Cup, 3-meter men’s synchro finals, 5 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Miami at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS1
Royals at LA Angels, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Arizona at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
TENNIS
French Open, quarterfinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA World Series, championship series (best-of-3), game 3 (if necessary), Washington vs. Florida St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Division I, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
UCI World Tour: Critrium du Dauphin, Stage 3, from Pont-De-Vaux to Louhans-Chteaurenaud, France, 1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
DIVING
FINA World Cup, 10-meter women’s finals, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, first round, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MLB
Milwaukee at Cleveland, noon, MLB
Atlanta at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Royals at LA Angels, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
NBA Finals, game 3, Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m., ABC 2, 9
RUGBY
NRL, Queensland vs. New South Wales, 5 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
French Open, quarterfinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
*Fox Soccer Plus is Ch. 419 on Time Warner, Ch. 442 on Consolidated, Ch. 1653 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 621/621.1 on DirecTV, Ch. 391 on Dish Network and Ch. 242 on Google Fiber.
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
