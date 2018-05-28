Sports On the Air for May 29-30

Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE GOLF
Men, NCAA Division I Championships, quarterfinals, team match play, 10 a.m., GOLF
Men, NCAA Division I Championships, semifinals, team match play, 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
Geico Nationals, final, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB
Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
TENNIS
French Open, first round, 4 a.m., TENNIS
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE GOLF
Men, NCAA Division I Championships, team national championship, at Stillwater, Okla., 3 p.m., GOLF
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Italian Open, first round, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MLB
Toronto at Boston, noon, MLB
Cincinnati at Arizona, 3 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
NHL Stanley Cup Final, game 2, Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
French Open, second round, 4 a.m., TENNIS
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
