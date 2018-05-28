Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for May 29-30

May 28, 2018 07:01 PM

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE GOLF

Men, NCAA Division I Championships, quarterfinals, team match play, 10 a.m., GOLF

Men, NCAA Division I Championships, semifinals, team match play, 3 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

Geico Nationals, final, 6 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

TENNIS

French Open, first round, 4 a.m., TENNIS

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE GOLF

Men, NCAA Division I Championships, team national championship, at Stillwater, Okla., 3 p.m., GOLF

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Italian Open, first round, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MLB

Toronto at Boston, noon, MLB

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

NHL Stanley Cup Final, game 2, Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

French Open, second round, 4 a.m., TENNIS

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.

