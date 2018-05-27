Sports On the Air for May 28-29

Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE GOLF
Men, NCAA Division I Championships, individual national championship, 3 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE LACROSSE
NCAA Tournament, men’s championship, Yale vs. Duke, noon, ESPN2
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
Geico Nationals, semifinals, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, noon, ESPN
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
San Francisco at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN
Philadelphia at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
Western Conference finals, game 7 (if necessary), Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 1, Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41
SOCCER
Manchester City Cup, final, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS
Men’s friendly, Portugal vs. Tunisia, 1:30 p.m., beIN
Men’s friendly, United States vs. Bolivia, at Chester, Pa., 5:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s friendly, Mexico vs. Wales, at Pasadena, Calif., 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
French Open, first round, 4 a.m., TENNIS; 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE GOLF
Men, NCAA Division I Championships, quarterfinals, team match play, 10 a.m., GOLF
Men, NCAA Division I Championships, semifinals, team match play, 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
Geico Nationals, final, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB
Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
TENNIS
French Open, first round, 4 a.m., TENNIS
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
