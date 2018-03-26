Sports On the Air for March 27-28

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA G-League, playoffs, first round, Lakeland at Erie, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NBA G-League, playoffs, first round, South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Florida St. vs. Florida, at Jacksonville, Fla., 5 p.m., SEC
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
Texas Tech at New Mexico St., 7 p.m., FCSP
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Wichita State at Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m., FSKC+, FCSA
Stephen F. Austin at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT, semifinal, Western Kentucky vs. Utah, 6 p.m., ESPN
NIT, semifinal, Penn St. vs. Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Spring training, Chicago Cubs vs. Boston, noon, ESPN
Spring training, St. Louis vs. Toronto, at Montreal, 6 p.m., MLB
NBA
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m., TNT
Milwaukee at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
Men’s friendly, Colombia vs. Australia, 1:50 p.m., beIN
Men’s friendly, England vs. Italy at England, 2 p.m., FS1
Men’s friend, United States vs. Paraguay, at Cary, N.C., 6:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s friendly, Mexico vs. Croatia, at Arlington, Texas, 8:50 p.m., FS1
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Northwestern at Illinois, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., BTN
Furman at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
McDonald’s Girls All-American Game, at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN2
McDonald’s Boys All-American Game, at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
College Insider Tournament, semifinal, Illinois-Chicago at Liberty, 6 p.m., CBSSN
CBI Tournament, championship series (best-of-3), game 2, San Francisco at North Texas, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
College Insider Tournament, second semifinal, Sam Houston St. at Northern Colorado, 8 p.m., CBSSN
NBA
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBA
Boston at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP-WTA Tours, Miami Open, men’s & women’s quarterfinals, noon, 6 p.m., ESPN2
ATP-WTA Tours, Miami Open, doubles quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Georgetown at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPNU
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
