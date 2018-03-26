Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for March 27-28

March 26, 2018 07:00 PM

Tuesday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA G-League, playoffs, first round, Lakeland at Erie, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NBA G-League, playoffs, first round, South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Florida St. vs. Florida, at Jacksonville, Fla., 5 p.m., SEC

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

Texas Tech at New Mexico St., 7 p.m., FCSP

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wichita State at Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m., FSKC+, FCSA

Stephen F. Austin at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NIT, semifinal, Western Kentucky vs. Utah, 6 p.m., ESPN

NIT, semifinal, Penn St. vs. Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Spring training, Chicago Cubs vs. Boston, noon, ESPN

Spring training, St. Louis vs. Toronto, at Montreal, 6 p.m., MLB

NBA

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m., TNT

Milwaukee at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

Men’s friendly, Colombia vs. Australia, 1:50 p.m., beIN

Men’s friendly, England vs. Italy at England, 2 p.m., FS1

Men’s friend, United States vs. Paraguay, at Cary, N.C., 6:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s friendly, Mexico vs. Croatia, at Arlington, Texas, 8:50 p.m., FS1

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Northwestern at Illinois, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., BTN

Furman at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

McDonald’s Girls All-American Game, at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN2

McDonald’s Boys All-American Game, at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

College Insider Tournament, semifinal, Illinois-Chicago at Liberty, 6 p.m., CBSSN

CBI Tournament, championship series (best-of-3), game 2, San Francisco at North Texas, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

College Insider Tournament, second semifinal, Sam Houston St. at Northern Colorado, 8 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBA

Boston at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP-WTA Tours, Miami Open, men’s & women’s quarterfinals, noon, 6 p.m., ESPN2

ATP-WTA Tours, Miami Open, doubles quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Georgetown at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPNU

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

