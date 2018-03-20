Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - March 21

March 20, 2018 07:18 PM

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Pittsburgh at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., BTN

Texas St. at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network

Central Arkansas at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC

GOLF

PGA-WGC, Dell Technologies Match Play, day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships, ladies’ short program, 5 a.m., Olympic Channel

World Championships, pairs short program, 1 p.m., Olympic Channel

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NIT, quarterfinals, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Spring training, Houston at Washington, noon, ESPN2

Spring training, Oakland at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Royals vs. Cleveland, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

NBA

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN

Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN

WINTER SPORTS

Curling, World Championships, women’s round-robin, China vs. United States, 1 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II tournament, semifinal, Central Missouri vs. Union (Tenn.), 6 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA Division II tournament, semifinal, Ashland vs. Indiana (Pa.), 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Thursday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Junior lightweights, Ryan Garcia vs. Fernando Vargas, 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC

Gonzaga at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPNU

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships, men’s short program, 4 a.m., Olympic Channel; 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

World Championships, pairs free program, 2 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, first round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA-WGC, Dell Technologies Match Play, day 2, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, 5 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen, Loyola of Chicago vs. Nevada, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Division II Tournament, semifinals, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen, Texas A&M vs. Michigan, 6:15 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen, Kansas State vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)

NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen, Florida St. vs. Gonzaga, 8:45 p.m., TBS

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, noon, ESPN2

Spring training, Royals at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., FSKC

NBA

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA

Atlanta at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA

NHL

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBSCN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Johns Hopkins at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

