Sports On the Air - March 21

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Pittsburgh at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
Texas St. at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
Central Arkansas at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
PGA-WGC, Dell Technologies Match Play, day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF
FIGURE SKATING
World Championships, ladies’ short program, 5 a.m., Olympic Channel
World Championships, pairs short program, 1 p.m., Olympic Channel
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT, quarterfinals, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, Houston at Washington, noon, ESPN2
Spring training, Oakland at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, Royals vs. Cleveland, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
NBA
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN
Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN
WINTER SPORTS
Curling, World Championships, women’s round-robin, China vs. United States, 1 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II tournament, semifinal, Central Missouri vs. Union (Tenn.), 6 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA Division II tournament, semifinal, Ashland vs. Indiana (Pa.), 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Thursday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Junior lightweights, Ryan Garcia vs. Fernando Vargas, 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC
Gonzaga at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
World Championships, men’s short program, 4 a.m., Olympic Channel; 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
World Championships, pairs free program, 2 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, first round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA-WGC, Dell Technologies Match Play, day 2, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen, Loyola of Chicago vs. Nevada, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Division II Tournament, semifinals, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen, Texas A&M vs. Michigan, 6:15 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen, Kansas State vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)
NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen, Florida St. vs. Gonzaga, 8:45 p.m., TBS
MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, noon, ESPN2
Spring training, Royals at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., FSKC
NBA
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA
Atlanta at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA
NHL
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBSCN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Johns Hopkins at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
