Sports On the Air - March 20

Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arkansas St. at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC
Oklahoma at Wichita State, 6 p.m., Spectrum
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
North Texas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT Tournament, quarterfinal, Penn St. at Marquette, 6 p.m., ESPN
NAIA, Division I, championship game, at Municipal Auditorium, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
NIT Tournament, quarterfinal, Mississippi St. at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Spring training, Toronto at Philadelphia, noon, MLB
Spring training, Texas at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, San Francisco at Royals, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
NBA
Oklahoma City at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT, FSKC+, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Houston at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Pittsburgh at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
Texas St. at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
Central Arkansas at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
WGC, Dell Technologies Match Play, day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF
FIGURE SKATING
World Championships, ladies’ short program, 5 a.m., Olympic Channel
World Championships, pairs short program, 1 p.m., Olympic Channel
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT, quarterfinals, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, Houston at Washington, noon, ESPN2
Spring training, Oakland at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, Royals vs. Cleveland, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
NBA
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN
Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN
WINTER SPORTS
Curling, World Championships, women’s round-robin, China vs. United States, 1 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II tournament, semifinal, Central Missouri vs. Union (Tenn.), 6 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA Division II tournament, semifinal, Ashland vs. TBA, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
