Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - March 16

March 15, 2018 07:00 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, NCAA Frozen Four, semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m., BTN

Men, North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Women, NCAA Frozen Four, semifinal, Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

Men, Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UCLA at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE SWIMMING

NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, day 3, 4 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, first round, Providence vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Cal St. Fullerton vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament, first round, Marshall vs. Wichita State, 12:20 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Georgia St. vs. Cincinnati, 12:50 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, Lipscomb vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Butler vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament, first round, Murray St. vs. West Virginia, 2:50 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Texas vs. Nevada, 3:20 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, Kansas State vs. Creighton, 5:45 p.m., TNT, KCSP (610 AM)

NCAA Tournament, first round, Bucknell vs. Michigan St., 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Texas Southern vs. Xavier, 6:15 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, Charleston vs. Auburn, 6:25 p.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament, first round, UMBC vs. Virginia, 8:15 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. TCU, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Florida St. vs. Missouri, 8:45 p.m., TBS, KMBZ (980 AM)

NCAA Tournament, first round, New Mexico St. vs. Clemson, 8:55 p.m., truTV

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

NCAA Championships, quarterfinals, 10 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA Championships, semifinals, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB

Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB

NBA

LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC, NBA

Miami at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400 practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, practice, 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

PARALYMPIC GAMES

PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Stuttgart, 2:20 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, men’s quarterfinals, 2 p.m., ESPN; 4 p.m., TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, doubles semifinal, 6 p.m., TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, women’s semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Georgia at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Colorado at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Top Rank Boxing, junior welterweights, Jose Ramirez vs Amir Imam, 7 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kennesaw St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FCSC

Georgia at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC

Texas Tech at Baylor, 2 p.m., FCSP

Kansas at Texas, 2:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Utah at Southern Cal, 4 p.m., PAC-12

Missouri at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Colgate at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Men, Maryland at Villanova, noon, FCSA

Men, Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Men, Pennsylvania at Princeton, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Men, Virginia at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

LSU at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC

Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at Arizona St., 7 p.m., PAC-12

UCLA at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12

GOLF

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NIT Tournament, second round, Penn St. at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN

NCAA, Division III Tournament, men’s championship, 5 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., TBS

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Big Ten Championship, Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., BTN

NCHC championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

NCAA Championships, medal round, 10 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA Championships, championship round, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB

Spring training, Texas at Royals, 2 p.m., FSKC

Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Oakland at San Francisco, 6 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Weather Tech Sports Car Championship, 12 Hour of Sebring, 9:30 a.m., FS1; 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., FS2

Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400 practice, 11:30 a.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, race, at Fontana, Calif., 4 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Supercross, at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

PARALYMPIC GAMES

PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

Six Nations Rugby, Italy vs. Scotland, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Six Nations Rugby, Ireland vs. England, 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41

Six Nations Rugby, Wales vs. France, noon, CNBC

SOCCER

FA Cup, quarterfinal, Swansea vs. Tottenham, 7 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz, 9:20 a.m., FS2

English Premier League (EPL), Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Stoke City vs. Everton, 10 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Liverpool vs. Watford, 12:25 p.m., NBCSN

FA Cup, quarterfinal, Manchester United vs. Brighton, 2:40 p.m., FS2

MLS, San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, men’s semifinals, 1 p.m., ESPN

BNP Paribas Open, doubles finals, 5 p.m., TENNIS

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, Florida Gulf Coast vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Oklahoma at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Big 5 Meet, at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN

Big 5 Meet, at Rutgers, 4 p.m., BTN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; truTV Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

