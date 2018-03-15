Sports On the Air - March 16

Friday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Texas Tech at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, NCAA Frozen Four, semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m., BTN
Men, North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Women, NCAA Frozen Four, semifinal, Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
Men, Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UCLA at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE SWIMMING
NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, day 3, 4 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, first round, Providence vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Cal St. Fullerton vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament, first round, Marshall vs. Wichita State, 12:20 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Georgia St. vs. Cincinnati, 12:50 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, Lipscomb vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Butler vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament, first round, Murray St. vs. West Virginia, 2:50 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Texas vs. Nevada, 3:20 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, Kansas State vs. Creighton, 5:45 p.m., TNT, KCSP (610 AM)
NCAA Tournament, first round, Bucknell vs. Michigan St., 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Texas Southern vs. Xavier, 6:15 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, Charleston vs. Auburn, 6:25 p.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament, first round, UMBC vs. Virginia, 8:15 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. TCU, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Florida St. vs. Missouri, 8:45 p.m., TBS, KMBZ (980 AM)
NCAA Tournament, first round, New Mexico St. vs. Clemson, 8:55 p.m., truTV
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
NCAA Championships, quarterfinals, 10 a.m., ESPNU
NCAA Championships, semifinals, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB
Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
NBA
LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC, NBA
Miami at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400 practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, practice, 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
PARALYMPIC GAMES
PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Stuttgart, 2:20 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open, men’s quarterfinals, 2 p.m., ESPN; 4 p.m., TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open, doubles semifinal, 6 p.m., TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open, women’s semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Georgia at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Colorado at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Top Rank Boxing, junior welterweights, Jose Ramirez vs Amir Imam, 7 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kennesaw St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FCSC
Georgia at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC
Texas Tech at Baylor, 2 p.m., FCSP
Kansas at Texas, 2:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Utah at Southern Cal, 4 p.m., PAC-12
Missouri at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Colgate at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Men, Maryland at Villanova, noon, FCSA
Men, Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Men, Pennsylvania at Princeton, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Men, Virginia at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
LSU at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC
Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at Arizona St., 7 p.m., PAC-12
UCLA at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12
GOLF
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NIT Tournament, second round, Penn St. at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN
NCAA, Division III Tournament, men’s championship, 5 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., TBS
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Big Ten Championship, Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., BTN
NCHC championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
NCAA Championships, medal round, 10 a.m., ESPNU
NCAA Championships, championship round, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB
Spring training, Texas at Royals, 2 p.m., FSKC
Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, Oakland at San Francisco, 6 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Weather Tech Sports Car Championship, 12 Hour of Sebring, 9:30 a.m., FS1; 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., FS2
Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400 practice, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, race, at Fontana, Calif., 4 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Supercross, at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
PARALYMPIC GAMES
PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
Six Nations Rugby, Italy vs. Scotland, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Six Nations Rugby, Ireland vs. England, 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Six Nations Rugby, Wales vs. France, noon, CNBC
SOCCER
FA Cup, quarterfinal, Swansea vs. Tottenham, 7 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz, 9:20 a.m., FS2
English Premier League (EPL), Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Stoke City vs. Everton, 10 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Liverpool vs. Watford, 12:25 p.m., NBCSN
FA Cup, quarterfinal, Manchester United vs. Brighton, 2:40 p.m., FS2
MLS, San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open, men’s semifinals, 1 p.m., ESPN
BNP Paribas Open, doubles finals, 5 p.m., TENNIS
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, Florida Gulf Coast vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Oklahoma at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Big 5 Meet, at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN
Big 5 Meet, at Rutgers, 4 p.m., BTN
