Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - March 15

March 14, 2018 07:06 PM

Thursday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., PAC-12

GOLF

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, first round, Oklahoma vs. Rhode Island, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Wright St. vs. Tennessee, 11:30 a.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament, first round, UNC Greensboro vs. Gonzaga, 12:20 p.m, TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Penn vs. Kansas, 12:50 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

NCAA Tournament, first round, Iona vs. Duke, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Loyola of Chicago vs. Miami (Fla.), 2 p.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament, first round, South Dakota St. vs. Ohio St., 2:50 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, N.C. State vs. Seton Hall, 3:20 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, Radford vs. Villanova, 5:45 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Davidson vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, San Diego St. vs. Houston, 6:15 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas Tech, 6:25 p.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament, first round, Alabama vs. Virginia Tech, 8:15 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Buffalo vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Montana vs. Michigan, 8:45 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, St. Bonaventure vs. Florida, 8:55 p.m., truTV

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

NCAA Championships, first round, 11 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA Championships, second round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Spring training, Miami at N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB

Spring training, Royals at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Seattle at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB

NHL

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN

PARALYMPIC GAMES

PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., midnight (Friday), NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid, 11 a.m., FS2

UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Leipzig, 1 p.m., FS1

UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Athletic Bilbao vs. Marseille, 1 p.m., FS2

UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Arsenal vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m., FS2

UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Salzburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, quarterfinals, 3 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, NCAA Frozen Four, semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m., BTN

Men, North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Women, NCAA Frozen Four, semifinal, Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

Men, Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UCLA at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE SWIMMING

NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, day 3, 4 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, first round, Providence vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Cal St. Fullerton vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament, first round, Marshall vs. Wichita State, 12:20 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Georgia St. vs. Cincinnati, 12:50 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, Lipscomb vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Butler vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament, first round, Murray St. vs. West Virginia, 2:50 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Texas vs. Nevada, 3:20 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, Kansas State vs. Creighton, 5:45 p.m., TNT, KCSP (610 AM)

NCAA Tournament, first round, Bucknell vs. Michigan St., 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Texas Southern vs. Xavier, 6:15 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament, first round, Charleston vs. Auburn, 6:25 p.m., truTV

NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, first round, UMBC vs. Virginia, 8:15 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. TCU, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, first round, Florida St. vs. Missouri, 8:45 p.m., TBS, KMBZ (980 AM)

NCAA Tournament, first round, New Mexico St. vs. Clemson, 8:55 p.m., truTV

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

NCAA Championships, quarterfinals, 10 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA Championships, semifinals, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB

Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB

NBA

LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC, NBA

Miami at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400 practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, practice, 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

PARALYMPIC GAMES

PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Stuttgart, 2:20 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, men’s quarterfinals, 2 p.m., ESPN; 4 p.m., TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, doubles semifinal, 6 p.m., TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, women’s semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Georgia at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Colorado at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; truTV Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber.

