Sports On the Air - March 15

Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., PAC-12
GOLF
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, first round, Oklahoma vs. Rhode Island, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Wright St. vs. Tennessee, 11:30 a.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament, first round, UNC Greensboro vs. Gonzaga, 12:20 p.m, TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Penn vs. Kansas, 12:50 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
NCAA Tournament, first round, Iona vs. Duke, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Loyola of Chicago vs. Miami (Fla.), 2 p.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament, first round, South Dakota St. vs. Ohio St., 2:50 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, N.C. State vs. Seton Hall, 3:20 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, Radford vs. Villanova, 5:45 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Davidson vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, San Diego St. vs. Houston, 6:15 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas Tech, 6:25 p.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament, first round, Alabama vs. Virginia Tech, 8:15 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Buffalo vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Montana vs. Michigan, 8:45 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, St. Bonaventure vs. Florida, 8:55 p.m., truTV
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
NCAA Championships, first round, 11 a.m., ESPNU
NCAA Championships, second round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, Miami at N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB
Spring training, Royals at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, Seattle at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB
NHL
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN
PARALYMPIC GAMES
PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., midnight (Friday), NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid, 11 a.m., FS2
UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Leipzig, 1 p.m., FS1
UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Athletic Bilbao vs. Marseille, 1 p.m., FS2
UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Arsenal vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m., FS2
UEFA Europa League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Salzburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open, quarterfinals, 3 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2
Friday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Texas Tech at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, NCAA Frozen Four, semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m., BTN
Men, North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Women, NCAA Frozen Four, semifinal, Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
Men, Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UCLA at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE SWIMMING
NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, day 3, 4 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, first round, Providence vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Cal St. Fullerton vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament, first round, Marshall vs. Wichita State, 12:20 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Georgia St. vs. Cincinnati, 12:50 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, Lipscomb vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Butler vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament, first round, Murray St. vs. West Virginia, 2:50 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Texas vs. Nevada, 3:20 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, Kansas State vs. Creighton, 5:45 p.m., TNT, KCSP (610 AM)
NCAA Tournament, first round, Bucknell vs. Michigan St., 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Texas Southern vs. Xavier, 6:15 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament, first round, Charleston vs. Auburn, 6:25 p.m., truTV
NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, first round, UMBC vs. Virginia, 8:15 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. TCU, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament, first round, Florida St. vs. Missouri, 8:45 p.m., TBS, KMBZ (980 AM)
NCAA Tournament, first round, New Mexico St. vs. Clemson, 8:55 p.m., truTV
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
NCAA Championships, quarterfinals, 10 a.m., ESPNU
NCAA Championships, semifinals, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB
Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
NBA
LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC, NBA
Miami at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400 practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, practice, 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Auto Club 400, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
PARALYMPIC GAMES
PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Stuttgart, 2:20 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open, men’s quarterfinals, 2 p.m., ESPN; 4 p.m., TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open, doubles semifinal, 6 p.m., TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open, women’s semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Georgia at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Colorado at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; truTV – Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber.
