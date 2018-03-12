Sports On the Air for March 13-14

Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Texas at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SEC
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, First Four, LIU-Brooklyn vs. Radford, 5:30 p.m., truTV, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
NIT Tournament, first round, Northern Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
NIT Tournament, first round, Wagner at Baylor, 6 p.m.,ESPN2
NIT Tournament, first round, Vermont at Middle Tennessee St., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPNU
NIT Tournament, first round, Hampton at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN
NIT Tournament, first round, Florida Gulf Coast at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Tournament, first round, SE Louisiana at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, First Four, St. Bonaventure vs. UCLA, 8 p.m., truTV, WHB (810 AM)
NIT Tournament, first round, UNC Asheville at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, Tampa Bay at Phiadelphia, noon, MLB
Spring training, Oakland vs. Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Mets vs. Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
NBA
Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., FSKC+
NHL
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., NBSCN
PARALYMPIC GAMES
PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., 11 p.m., NBCSN; 7:30 p.m., Olympic Channel
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Manchester United vs. Sevilla, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Texas Southern at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Indiana at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, First Four, N.C. Central vs. Texas Southern, 5:30 p.m., truTV, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
NIT Tournament, first round, Harvard at Marquette, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Tournament, first round, Temple at Penn St., 7 p.m., ESPNU
NIT Tournament, first round, Nebraska at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, First Four, Arizona St. vs. Syracuse, 8 p.m., truTV, WHB (810 AM)
NIT Tournament, first round, BYU at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, noon, MLB
Spring training, Chicago Cubs vs. Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Arizona, 3 p.m., MLB
NBA
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN
LA Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Pittsburgh at N.Y Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN
PARALYMPIC GAMES
PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., NBCSN; 8 p.m., Olympic Channel
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League, round of 16, 2nd leg, FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Drexel at Penn St., 3 p.m., BTN
