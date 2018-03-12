Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for March 13-14

March 12, 2018 06:28 PM

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Texas at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SEC

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, First Four, LIU-Brooklyn vs. Radford, 5:30 p.m., truTV, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

NIT Tournament, first round, Northern Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN

NIT Tournament, first round, Wagner at Baylor, 6 p.m.,ESPN2

NIT Tournament, first round, Vermont at Middle Tennessee St., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPNU

NIT Tournament, first round, Hampton at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN

NIT Tournament, first round, Florida Gulf Coast at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament, first round, SE Louisiana at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, First Four, St. Bonaventure vs. UCLA, 8 p.m., truTV, WHB (810 AM)

NIT Tournament, first round, UNC Asheville at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Spring training, Tampa Bay at Phiadelphia, noon, MLB

Spring training, Oakland vs. Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Mets vs. Washington, 6 p.m., MLB

NBA

Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., FSKC+

NHL

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., NBSCN

PARALYMPIC GAMES

PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., 11 p.m., NBCSN; 7:30 p.m., Olympic Channel

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, round of 16, 2nd leg, Manchester United vs. Sevilla, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Texas Southern at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Indiana at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, First Four, N.C. Central vs. Texas Southern, 5:30 p.m., truTV, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

NIT Tournament, first round, Harvard at Marquette, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament, first round, Temple at Penn St., 7 p.m., ESPNU

NIT Tournament, first round, Nebraska at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, First Four, Arizona St. vs. Syracuse, 8 p.m., truTV, WHB (810 AM)

NIT Tournament, first round, BYU at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, noon, MLB

Spring training, Chicago Cubs vs. Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Arizona, 3 p.m., MLB

NBA

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

LA Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Pittsburgh at N.Y Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN

PARALYMPIC GAMES

PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games, 1 p.m., NBCSN; 8 p.m., Olympic Channel

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, round of 16, 2nd leg, FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Drexel at Penn St., 3 p.m., BTN

KEY: FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; truTV Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Grandmother tells of finding hateful package in Independence

View More Video