Sports On the Air - December 30

Saturday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
TaxSlayer Bowl, Louisville vs. Mississippi St., at Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM), KWOD (1660 AM)
Liberty Bowl, Iowa St. vs. Memphis, at Memphis, Tenn., 11:30 a.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
Fiesta Bowl, Washington vs. Penn St., at Glendale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Orange Bowl, Wisconsin vs. Miami, at Miami Gardens, Fla., 7:10 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wichita State at Connecticut, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio St., 11 a.m., ESPNU
Brown at Northwestern, 11 a.m., FS1
Fordham at VCU, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennessee at Arkansas, noon, SEC
Harvard at Minnesota, 1 p.m., BTN
Florida St. at Duke, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU
DePaul at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1
Boston College at Virginia, 1 p.m., FSKC
UMass at St. Bonaventure, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m., FCSC
Cornell at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., SEC
UMass.-Lowell at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
Villanova at Butler, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Vanderbilt at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Evansville at Loyola-Chicago, 3 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, FSKC
N.C. State at Clemson, 3 p.m., FSKC+
Georgetown at Marquette, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Davidson at Richmond, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Jacksonville at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Temple at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPNU
E. Kentucky at Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Lipscomb at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC-12
California at Stanford, 9 p.m., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 218, prelims, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m., NBA
NHL
Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea vs. Stoke City, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Liverpool vs. Leicester City, 9 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Manchester United vs. Southampton, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Sunday’s TV | radio
CRICKET
Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs. Hobart, 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Savannah St. at Michigan St., 11 a.m., BTN
Providence at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Missouri State at Valparaiso, 3 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38
Central Florida at East Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
Memphis at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPNU
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1
Georgia at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina at Mississippi, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Utah at Oregon St., 5 p.m., PAC-12
South Florida at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., FSKC
NFL
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon, CBS 5, 13
Chicago at Minnesota, noon, FOX 4
Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Carolina at Atlanta, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
RUGBY
English Premiership, Exeter vs. Leicester, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
EPL, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, 6 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
WINTER SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping, at Park City, Utah, noon, NBC 27, 41
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tulane at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Tennessee at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC
Duke at Miami, 11:30 a.m., FSKC
Maryland at Penn St., 1 p.m., BTN
Indiana at Ohio St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
Texas Tech at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at California, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC
Louisville at N.C. State, 1:30 p.m., FSKC
TCU at Kansas, 2 p.m., Spectrum, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Michigan at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
Florida at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Vanderbilt at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC
West Virginia at Texas, 3:30 p.m., FSKC+
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FSMW Plus — Fox Sports Midwest Plus is Ch. 311 or 1311 5 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 66 on Consolidated, Ch. 748 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 670 on DirecTV, and Ch. 448 on Dish Network; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; TWC5 - Ch. 5 on Time Warner Cable; TWC20 - Ch. 20 on Time Warner Cable; ThisKC - ThisKC is Ch. 29.2 over the air, Ch. 1260 on Time Warner, Ch. 235 on Comcast, Ch. 616 on Consolidated, Ch. 75 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNC - Ch. 303 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 265 on Comcast, Ch. 445 on Consolidated, Ch. 603 on AT&T U-Verse, and Ch. 614 on DirecTV, Ch. 23 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; FX – Ch. 62 on Time Warner, Ch, 42 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 72 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 53 on Consolidated, Ch. 129 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 248 on DirecTV, and Ch. 136 on Dish Network, Ch. 282 on Google Fiber; truTV – Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; BBCA – BBC America is Ch. 225 on Time Warner, Ch. 114 on Comcast, Ch. 400 on Consolidated, Ch. 122 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 264 on DirecTV, and Ch. 135 on Dish Network, Ch. 287 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; MSNBC - Ch. 28 and 203 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 34 on Comcast in Misssouri, Ch. 39 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 74 on Consolidated, Ch. 356 on DirecTV; Ch. 209 on Dish Network; Oxygen - Ch. 73 and 215 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 185 on Comcast, Ch. 64 on Consolidated; Bravo – Ch. 50 and 290 on Time Warner, Ch. 70 on Comcast, Ch. 44 on Consolidated, Ch. 273 on DirecTV and Ch. 129 on Dish Network, Ch. 103 on Google Fiber; Universal HD - Ch. 655 on Consolidated, Ch. 1105 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 340 on DirecTV, Ch. 131 on Dish Network; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; Univision – Univision is Ch. 26 and 240 on Time Warner, Ch. 17 on Comcast, Ch. 66 on Consolidated, Chs. 402 or 403 on DirecTV, and Ch. 270 on Dish Network, Ch. 48 on AT&T U-Verse; GolTV - GolTV is Ch. 272 and 396 on Time Warner, Ch. 104 and 511 on Comcast, Ch. 656 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 426 on DirecTV, Ch. 407 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; FXX - FXX (formerly Fox Soccer Channel) is Ch. 267 on Comcast, Ch. 318 on Time Warner, Ch. 441 on Consolidated, Ch. 128 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 619 on DirecTV, Ch. 283 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber; SEC+ - SEC Network+ (alternate feeds) is Ch. 385 on Time Warner, Ch. 259 on Comcast, Ch. 608-609 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611-1 on DirecTV, Ch. 596-597 on Dish Network, and Ch. 268-269 on Google Fiber.
