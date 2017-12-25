Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - December 26

December 25, 2017 04:56 PM

Tuesday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA G-League, Wisconsin at Greensboro, noon, NBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heart of Dallas Bowl, West Virginia vs. Utah, at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl, Northern Illinois vs. Duke, at Detroit, 4:15 p.m., ESPN

Cactus Bowl, Kansas State vs. UCLA, at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)

NBA

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA

Sacramento at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham vs. Southampton, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Manchester United vs. Burnley, 9 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Liverpool vs. Swansea City, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Independence Bowl, Southern Miss. vs. Florida St., at Shreveport, La., 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl, Boston College vs. Iowa, at Bronx, N.Y., 4:15 p.m., ESPN

Foster Farms Bowl, Arizona vs. Purdue, at Santa Clara, Calif., 7:30 p.m., FOX 4

Texas Bowl, Texas vs. Missouri, at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN, KMBZ (980 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Butler at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Eastern Michigan at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Florida Gulf Coast at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Villanova at DePaul, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Cal St. Bakersfield at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC

Xavier at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Central Florida at SMU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Chicago St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado St. at Boise St., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA, FSKC+

Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

EPL, Newcastle vs. Manchester City, 1:45 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

    Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said his success is a team effort.

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book 0:23

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book
Music, food and companionship brighten Christmas at Salvation Army 1:46

Music, food and companionship brighten Christmas at Salvation Army
Watch: KC firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze on The Paseo 0:24

Watch: KC firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze on The Paseo

View More Video