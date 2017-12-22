Sports On the Air - December 23

Saturday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Birmingham Bowl, South Florida vs. Texas Tech, at Birmingham, Ala., 11 a.m., ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl, San Diego St. vs. Army, at Fort Worth, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Never miss a local story.
Dollar General Bowl, Appalachian St. vs. Toledo, at Mobile, Ala., 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Alabama A&M at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1
Manhattan at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FSKC
Tennessee at Wake Forest, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Ohio St. vs. North Carolina, at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Illinois St. at Evansville, 1 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, FSKC
Connecticut at Auburn, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wagner at Dayton, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Florida Atlantic at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
UCLA vs. Kentucky, at New Orleans, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Diamond Head Classic, semifinals, 3:30 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., BTN
Illinois vs. Missouri, at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (980 AM)
Las Vegas Classic, S. Illinois vs. Duquesne, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Las Vegas Classic, San Francisco vs. Nevada, 10 p.m., FS1
Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, 11:30 p.m., ESPNU
NFL
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 3:30 p.m., NFL
Minnesota at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41
NHL
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Northampton vs. Exeter, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Everton vs. Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Manchester City vs. Bournemouth, 9 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Burnley vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
EPL, Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 1:45 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Sunday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hawaii Bowl, Fresno St. vs. Houston, at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
EXTREME SPORTS
Dew Tour, at Breckenridge, Colo., 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41
NFL
Miami at Chiefs, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 3 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Seattle at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4, KWOD (1660 AM)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Leicester vs Saracens, 9 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber;BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber.
Comments