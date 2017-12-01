Sports On the Air - December 2

Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali, for Cotto’s WBO World junior middleweight title;Rey Vargas vs. Oscar Negrete, for Vargas’ WBC junior featherweight title, 9 p.m., HBO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
American Athletic championship, Memphis at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
MAC championship, Akron vs. Toledo, at Detroit, 11 a.m., ESPN
Conference USA championship, North Texas at Florida Atlantic, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Heart of Texas Bowl, Trinity Valley vs. Garden City, 11 a.m., FCSC
Big 12 championship, Oklahoma vs. TCU, at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
SEC championship. Georgia vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
SWAC championship, Alcorn St. vs. Grambling St., at Houston, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Troy at Arkansas St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Mountain West championship, Fresno St. at Boise St., 6:45 p.m., ESPN
ACC championship, Clemson vs. Miami, at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
Big Ten championship, Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, at Indianapolis, 7 p.m., FOX 4, KCSP (610 AM)
GOLF
Hero World Challenge, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour of Australasia, Australian PGA Championship, final round, 7 p.m., GOLF
European PGA, Sunshine & Asian Tours, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, third-place game, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, championship game, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1
S.C. State at N.C. State, 11 a.m., FSKC
Indiana at Michigan, 11:30 a.m., CBS 5, 13
Wichita State at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia at Marquette, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Saint Louis at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1
Youngstown St. at DePaul, 1 p.m., FSKC
UC Davis at Washington St., 2 p.m., PAC-12
Harvard at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
South Dakota at Duke, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Richmond at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., FSKC+
Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN
Providence at Rhode Island, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., FOX 4
Loyola Marymount at Oregon St., 4 p.m., PAC-12
Kansas vs. Syracuse, at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Villanova at St. Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Hawaii at Utah, 6 p.m., PAC-12
Arkansas at Houston, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Missouri State at South Dakota St., 7 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, Spectrum 2
Miami vs. Princeton, at American Airlines Center, 7 p.m., ESPNU
San Francisco at Arizona St., 8 p.m., PAC-12
Arizona at UNLV, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Southern Cal at SMU, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at California, 10 p.m., PAC-12
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 218, prelims, at Detroit, 7 p.m., FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA Formula E, HKT Hong Kong E-Prix, Race 2, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS1
NHL
St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SKIING
FIS World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIS World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Beaver Creek, Colo., 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hannover, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Watford vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Brighton vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Koln, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC
Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA G-League, Raptors at Long Island, 1 p.m., NBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff/Bowl selection show, 11 a.m., ESPN
GOLF
Hero World Challenge, final round, 10 a.m., GOLF; noon, NBC 27, 41
HOCKEY
Women, Canada at United States, at St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tulane at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Central Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Kansas State at Vanderbilt, 1:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Mississippi Valley St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FCSP
Northwestern at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN
Seton Hall at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Nebraska at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m., FS1
Rutgers at Minnesota, 5 p.m., BTN
Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN
Dayton at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SEC
NBA
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., NBA, FSKC
Houston at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
Chiefs at N.Y. Jets, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Minnesota at Atlanta, noon, FOX 4
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 3 p.m., KWOD (1660 AM)
Carolina at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Philadelphia at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Saracens, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SKIING
FIS World Cup, Men’s Giant Slalom, at Beaver Creek, Colo., 4 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)
FIS World Cup, Women’s Super G, at Lake Louise, Alberta, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
EPL, Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Manchester City vs. West Ham, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 11 a.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC
Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m., FS1
Oklahoma St. at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., SEC
Arkansas at Kansas, 2 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, Spectrum, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FCSC
Jimmy V. Classic, Notre Dame at Connecticut, 3 p.m., ESPN
Texas at Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC
UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 3:30 p.m., PAC-12
West Virginia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
NCAA Women’s College Cup, final, 11 a.m., ESPNU
