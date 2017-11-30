Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - December 1

November 30, 2017 07:21 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 championship game, Southern Cal vs. Stanford, at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

GOLF

European PGA, Sunshine & Asian Tours, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

Hero World Challenge, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour of Australasia, Australian PGA Championship, third round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF

European PGA, Sunshine & Asian Tours, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HOCKEY

ECHL, Kalamazoo at Kansas City Mavericks, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, Holy Cross vs. Manhattan, at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN

Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, La Salle vs. Towson, at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Purdue at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

North Carolina vs. Davidson, at Spectrum Center, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Creighton at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, prelims, 7 p.m., FS1

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

FIA Formula E, HKT Hong Kong E-Prix, race 1, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

NBA

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA, FSKC+

NHL

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup, final, Australia vs. England, 3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

SKIING

FIS World Cup, Men’s Super G, at Beaver Creek, Colo., noon, NBCSN

FIS World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

FIFA, 2018 World Cup, final draw, at Moscow, 9 a.m., FS1

German Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Hamsburg, 1:20 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama at TCU, noon, FSKC

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

NCAA Tournament, semifinal, South Carolina vs. Stanford, 4 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, semifinal, Duke vs. UCLA, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali, for Cotto’s WBO World junior middleweight title;Rey Vargas vs. Oscar Negrete, for Vargas’ WBC junior featherweight title, 9 p.m., HBO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

American Athletic championship, Memphis at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

MAC championship, Akron vs. Toledo, at Detroit, 11 a.m., ESPN

Conference USA championship, North Texas at Florida Atlantic, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Heart of Texas Bowl, Trinity Valley vs. Garden City, 11 a.m., FCSC

Big 12 championship, Oklahoma vs. TCU, at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)

SEC championship. Georgia vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

SWAC championship, Alcorn St. vs. Grambling St., at Houston, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Troy at Arkansas St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Mountain West championship, Fresno St. at Boise St., 6:45 p.m., ESPN

ACC championship, Clemson vs. Miami, at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)

Big Ten championship, Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, at Indianapolis, 7 p.m., FOX 4, KCSP (610 AM)

GOLF

Hero World Challenge, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour of Australasia, Australian PGA Championship, final round, 7 p.m., GOLF

European PGA, Sunshine & Asian Tours, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, third-place game, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN

Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, championship game, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1

S.C. State at N.C. State, 11 a.m., FSKC

Indiana at Michigan, 11:30 a.m., CBS 5, 13

Wichita State at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia at Marquette, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Saint Louis at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1

Youngstown St. at DePaul, 1 p.m., FSKC

UC Davis at Washington St., 2 p.m., PAC-12

Harvard at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

South Dakota at Duke, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Richmond at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., FSKC+

Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN

Providence at Rhode Island, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., FOX 4

Loyola Marymount at Oregon St., 4 p.m., PAC-12

Kansas vs. Syracuse, at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Villanova at St. Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Hawaii at Utah, 6 p.m., PAC-12

Arkansas at Houston, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Missouri State at South Dakota St., 7 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, Spectrum 2

Miami vs. Princeton, at American Airlines Center, 7 p.m., ESPNU

San Francisco at Arizona St., 8 p.m., PAC-12

Arizona at UNLV, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Southern Cal at SMU, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at California, 10 p.m., PAC-12

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 218, prelims, at Detroit, 7 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

FIA Formula E, HKT Hong Kong E-Prix, Race 2, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS1

NHL

St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SKIING

FIS World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

FIS World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Beaver Creek, Colo., 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hannover, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Watford vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Brighton vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Koln, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FSMW Plus — Fox Sports Midwest Plus is Ch. 311 or 1311 5 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 66 on Consolidated, Ch. 748 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 670 on DirecTV, and Ch. 448 on Dish Network; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; TWC5 - Ch. 5 on Time Warner Cable; TWC20 - Ch. 20 on Time Warner Cable; ThisKC - ThisKC is Ch. 29.2 over the air, Ch. 1260 on Time Warner, Ch. 235 on Comcast, Ch. 616 on Consolidated, Ch. 75 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNC - Ch. 303 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 265 on Comcast, Ch. 445 on Consolidated, Ch. 603 on AT&T U-Verse, and Ch. 614 on DirecTV, Ch. 23 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; FX Ch. 62 on Time Warner, Ch, 42 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 72 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 53 on Consolidated, Ch. 129 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 248 on DirecTV, and Ch. 136 on Dish Network, Ch. 282 on Google Fiber; truTV Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; BBCA BBC America is Ch. 225 on Time Warner, Ch. 114 on Comcast, Ch. 400 on Consolidated, Ch. 122 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 264 on DirecTV, and Ch. 135 on Dish Network, Ch. 287 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; MSNBC - Ch. 28 and 203 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 34 on Comcast in Misssouri, Ch. 39 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 74 on Consolidated, Ch. 356 on DirecTV; Ch. 209 on Dish Network; Oxygen - Ch. 73 and 215 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 185 on Comcast, Ch. 64 on Consolidated; Bravo Ch. 50 and 290 on Time Warner, Ch. 70 on Comcast, Ch. 44 on Consolidated, Ch. 273 on DirecTV and Ch. 129 on Dish Network, Ch. 103 on Google Fiber; Universal HD - Ch. 655 on Consolidated, Ch. 1105 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 340 on DirecTV, Ch. 131 on Dish Network; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; Univision Univision is Ch. 26 and 240 on Time Warner, Ch. 17 on Comcast, Ch. 66 on Consolidated, Chs. 402 or 403 on DirecTV, and Ch. 270 on Dish Network, Ch. 48 on AT&T U-Verse; GolTV - GolTV is Ch. 272 and 396 on Time Warner, Ch. 104 and 511 on Comcast, Ch. 656 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 426 on DirecTV, Ch. 407 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; FXX - FXX (formerly Fox Soccer Channel) is Ch. 267 on Comcast, Ch. 318 on Time Warner, Ch. 441 on Consolidated, Ch. 128 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 619 on DirecTV, Ch. 283 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber; SEC+ - SEC Network+ (alternate feeds) is Ch. 385 on Time Warner, Ch. 259 on Comcast, Ch. 608-609 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611-1 on DirecTV, Ch. 596-597 on Dish Network, and Ch. 268-269 on Google Fiber.

