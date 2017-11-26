Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - November 27

November 26, 2017 07:06 PM

Monday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Maryland at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPNU

E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

Wisconsin at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

Houston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., PAC-12

Tuesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Florida St. at Rutgers, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Toledo at Kansas, 7 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, Spectrum, WHB (810 AM)

Savannah St. at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2

Louisville at Purdue, 7 p.m., ESPN

Western Michigan at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC

Radford at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC

Link Year Prep at Johnson County CC, 7 p.m., KWOD (1660 AM)

Maine at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Iowa at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Illinois at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Kennesaw St. at Washington, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Cal St. Northridge at California, 10 p.m., PAC-12

NBA

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m., NBA

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

English Premier League, Leicester City vs. Tottenham, 2 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber;NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

    A man brandishing a gun was shot and killed at Costco Wholesale, 9350 Marshall Drive, in Lenexa on Sunday by an off-duty police officer who was there shopping.

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting
Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today' 1:02

Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today'
Mitch Morse: 'For me, it’s unacceptable...no one goes out to play horrible' 0:44

Mitch Morse: 'For me, it’s unacceptable...no one goes out to play horrible'

View More Video