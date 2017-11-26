Sports On the Air - November 27

Monday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Maryland at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Never miss a local story.
Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPNU
E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
Wisconsin at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
Houston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Tuesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Florida St. at Rutgers, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Toledo at Kansas, 7 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, Spectrum, WHB (810 AM)
Savannah St. at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Louisville at Purdue, 7 p.m., ESPN
Western Michigan at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC
Radford at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC
Link Year Prep at Johnson County CC, 7 p.m., KWOD (1660 AM)
Maine at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Iowa at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Illinois at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Kennesaw St. at Washington, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Cal St. Northridge at California, 10 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m., NBA
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
English Premier League, Leicester City vs. Tottenham, 2 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber;NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments