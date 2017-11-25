Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - November 26

November 25, 2017 05:35 PM

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA G-League, Greensboro at Maine, noon, NBA

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Grey Cup, Toronto vs. Calgary, at Ottawa, Ontario, 5 p.m., ESPN2

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix Series, Skate America, ladies’ free skate, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Advocare Invitational, third-place game, 11 a.m., ESPNU

PK80 Invitational, Motion bracket, third-place game, noon, ESPN

PK80 Invitational, Victory bracket, fifth-place game, noon, ESPN2

Advocare Invitational, fifth-place game, 1 p.m., ESPNU

PK80 Invitational, Victory bracket, third-place game, 2 p.m., ESPN

PK80 Invitational, Motion bracket, fifth-place game, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FSKC+

UC Riverside at Michigan, 3 p.m., FS1

Wooden Legacy, third-place game, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Temple at La Salle, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Ill.-Chicago at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SEC

PK80 Invitational, Victory bracket, seventh-place game, 6 p.m., ESPNU

PK80 Invitational, Victory bracket, championship game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Advocare Invitational, championship game, Missouri vs. West Virginia, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PK80 Invitational, Motion bracket, seventh-place game, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

PK80 Invitational, Motion bracket, championship game, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wooden Legacy, championship game, 11 p.m., ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

FIA Formula 2 Championship, race 2, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

NFL

Buffalo at Chiefs, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)

Seattle at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FOX 4

New Orleans at LA Rams, 3 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Denver at Oakland, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KWOD (1660 AM)

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Saracens vs. Exeter, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SKIING

FIS World Cup, Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom (second run), noon, NBC 27, 41

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Burnley vs. Arsenal, 8 a.m., CNBC

German Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Koln vs. Hertha Berlin, 11 a.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rice at Kansas, 1 p.m., Spectrum, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Monday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Maryland at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPNU

E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

Wisconsin at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

Houston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

