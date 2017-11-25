Sports On the Air - November 26

Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA G-League, Greensboro at Maine, noon, NBA
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Grey Cup, Toronto vs. Calgary, at Ottawa, Ontario, 5 p.m., ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix Series, Skate America, ladies’ free skate, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Advocare Invitational, third-place game, 11 a.m., ESPNU
PK80 Invitational, Motion bracket, third-place game, noon, ESPN
PK80 Invitational, Victory bracket, fifth-place game, noon, ESPN2
Advocare Invitational, fifth-place game, 1 p.m., ESPNU
PK80 Invitational, Victory bracket, third-place game, 2 p.m., ESPN
PK80 Invitational, Motion bracket, fifth-place game, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FSKC+
UC Riverside at Michigan, 3 p.m., FS1
Wooden Legacy, third-place game, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Temple at La Salle, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Ill.-Chicago at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SEC
PK80 Invitational, Victory bracket, seventh-place game, 6 p.m., ESPNU
PK80 Invitational, Victory bracket, championship game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Advocare Invitational, championship game, Missouri vs. West Virginia, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
PK80 Invitational, Motion bracket, seventh-place game, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
PK80 Invitational, Motion bracket, championship game, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Wooden Legacy, championship game, 11 p.m., ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
FIA Formula 2 Championship, race 2, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
NFL
Buffalo at Chiefs, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Seattle at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FOX 4
New Orleans at LA Rams, 3 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Denver at Oakland, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KWOD (1660 AM)
Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Saracens vs. Exeter, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SKIING
FIS World Cup, Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom (second run), noon, NBC 27, 41
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Burnley vs. Arsenal, 8 a.m., CNBC
German Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Koln vs. Hertha Berlin, 11 a.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rice at Kansas, 1 p.m., Spectrum, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Monday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Maryland at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPNU
E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
Wisconsin at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
Houston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., PAC-12
