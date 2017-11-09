Sports On the Air - November 10

Friday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Luis Rosa vs. Yuandale Evans, featherweights; Radzhab Butaev vs. Juan Ruiz, junior middleweights; Charles Conwell vs. Roque Zapata, junior middleweights, 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m., NBCSN
BYU at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1, KWOD (1660 AM)
GOLF
PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba, second round, noon, GOLF
Champions PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, final round, 10 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, 2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central Arkansas at Baylor, noon, FCSC
West Virginia vs. Texas A&M, at Rammstein AFB, Germany, 5 p.m., ESPN
Memphis vs. Alabama, at Annapolis, Md., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Northern Iowa at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
New Orleans at St. John’s, 6 p.m., FCSA
Kennesaw St. at Butler, 6 p.m., FCSC
Morehead St. at Xavier, 6 p.m., FSMW
Utah Valley at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
North Florida at Michigan St., 7 p.m., BTN
Northwestern St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Northern Arizona at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Pepperdine at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m., FCSP
Columbia at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS2
Tennessee St. at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)
American at Kansas State, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Iowa St. at Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Pittsburgh at Navy, 8 p.m., CBSSN
South Alabama at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., FCSA
Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m., FCSC
Cal St. Fullerton at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12
Georgia Tech vs. UCLA, at Shanghai, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Coppin St. at Oregon, 11 p.m., PAC-12
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Big Ten semifinals, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., BTN
MOTOR SPORTS
Camping World Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, final practice, 10 a.m., FS2
Formula One, Grand Prix of Brazil, practice, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, noon, NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Ticket Galaxy 200, practice, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Camping World Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, 7:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, South Africa vs. Senegal, 10:50 a.m., beIN
FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, Algeria vs. Nigeria, 1:20 p.m., beIN
FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, Sweden vs. Italy, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s friendly, England vs. Germany, at London, 1:55 p.m., FS2
FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, New Zealand vs. Peru, 9 p.m., beIN
WINTER SPORTS
IBSF World Cup, Four-Man Bobsled, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stanford at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN
Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias, middleweights; Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach, heavyweights; Cletus Seldin vs. Roberto Ortiz, junior welterweights, 9 p.m., HBO
Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, for the vacant IBF light heavyweight title; Jose Ramirez vs. Mike Reed, for Ramirez’s WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
Rutgers at Penn St. or Indiana at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
Duke at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Arkansas at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN, KWOD (1660 AM)
N.C. State at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2
UConn at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
Nebraska at Minnesota, 11 a.m., FS1
Baylor vs. Texas Tech, at Dallas, 11 a.m., FSKC
Missouri Valley at MidAmerica Nazarene, 11 a.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Louisiana-Lafayette at Ole Mississippi, 11 a.m., SEC
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m., FSKC+
Missouri Southern at Pittsburg State, 2 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
West Virginia at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)
Iowa at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Michigan at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida St. at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Virginia at Louisville, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Southern Cal at Colorado, 3 p.m., FOX 4
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC
Washington St. at Utah, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12
Kansas at Texas, 5 p.m., Spectrum, Longhorn Network, WHB (810 AM)
Western Kentucky at Marshall, 5:30 p.m., beIN
Tulane at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Alabama at Mississippi St. , 6 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Purdue at Northwestern, 6 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Notre Dame at Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9
TCU at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX 4, KWOD (1660 AM)
Arizona St. at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12
Oregon St. at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Wyoming at Air Force, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU, Grand Prix Series, NHK Trophy, 12:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)
GOLF
PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba, third round, noon, GOLF
Champions PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, 2 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Missouri Class 6 state semifinal, Park Hill at Blue Springs, 11 a.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Notre Dame at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, 7 p.m., FS1
UFC Fight Night, Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis, 9 p.m., FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Ticket Galaxy 200, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Ticket Galaxy 200, 2:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1
Formula One, Grand Prix of Brazil, qualifying, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
NBA
Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m., NBA
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
RUGBY
2017 Rugby World Cup, pool play, Papua New Guinea vs. United States, 11 p.m., FS2
SKIING
FIS World Cup, Alpine Skiing, Ladies Slalom, second run, 6 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Ivory Coast vs. Morocco, 11:20 a.m., beIN
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Denmark vs. Ireland, 1:30 p.m., FS2
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments