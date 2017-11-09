Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - November 10

November 09, 2017 6:35 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Luis Rosa vs. Yuandale Evans, featherweights; Radzhab Butaev vs. Juan Ruiz, junior middleweights; Charles Conwell vs. Roque Zapata, junior middleweights, 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m., NBCSN

BYU at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1, KWOD (1660 AM)

GOLF

PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba, second round, noon, GOLF

Champions PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, final round, 10 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, 2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Arkansas at Baylor, noon, FCSC

West Virginia vs. Texas A&M, at Rammstein AFB, Germany, 5 p.m., ESPN

Memphis vs. Alabama, at Annapolis, Md., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS2

Northern Iowa at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU

New Orleans at St. John’s, 6 p.m., FCSA

Kennesaw St. at Butler, 6 p.m., FCSC

Morehead St. at Xavier, 6 p.m., FSMW

Utah Valley at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

North Florida at Michigan St., 7 p.m., BTN

Northwestern St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Northern Arizona at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Pepperdine at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m., FCSP

Columbia at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS2

Tennessee St. at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)

American at Kansas State, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Iowa St. at Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Pittsburgh at Navy, 8 p.m., CBSSN

South Alabama at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., FCSA

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m., FCSC

Cal St. Fullerton at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12

Georgia Tech vs. UCLA, at Shanghai, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Coppin St. at Oregon, 11 p.m., PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Big Ten semifinals, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., BTN

MOTOR SPORTS

Camping World Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, final practice, 10 a.m., FS2

Formula One, Grand Prix of Brazil, practice, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, noon, NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Ticket Galaxy 200, practice, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Camping World Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, 7:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, South Africa vs. Senegal, 10:50 a.m., beIN

FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, Algeria vs. Nigeria, 1:20 p.m., beIN

FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, Sweden vs. Italy, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s friendly, England vs. Germany, at London, 1:55 p.m., FS2

FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, New Zealand vs. Peru, 9 p.m., beIN

WINTER SPORTS

IBSF World Cup, Four-Man Bobsled, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Stanford at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias, middleweights; Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach, heavyweights; Cletus Seldin vs. Roberto Ortiz, junior welterweights, 9 p.m., HBO

Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, for the vacant IBF light heavyweight title; Jose Ramirez vs. Mike Reed, for Ramirez’s WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Rutgers at Penn St. or Indiana at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

Duke at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Arkansas at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN, KWOD (1660 AM)

N.C. State at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2

UConn at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)

Nebraska at Minnesota, 11 a.m., FS1

Baylor vs. Texas Tech, at Dallas, 11 a.m., FSKC

Missouri Valley at MidAmerica Nazarene, 11 a.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Louisiana-Lafayette at Ole Mississippi, 11 a.m., SEC

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m., FSKC+

Missouri Southern at Pittsburg State, 2 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

West Virginia at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)

Iowa at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Michigan at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida St. at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Virginia at Louisville, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Southern Cal at Colorado, 3 p.m., FOX 4

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC

Washington St. at Utah, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12

Kansas at Texas, 5 p.m., Spectrum, Longhorn Network, WHB (810 AM)

Western Kentucky at Marshall, 5:30 p.m., beIN

Tulane at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Mississippi St. , 6 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Purdue at Northwestern, 6 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Notre Dame at Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9

TCU at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX 4, KWOD (1660 AM)

Arizona St. at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12

Oregon St. at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Wyoming at Air Force, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU, Grand Prix Series, NHK Trophy, 12:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)

GOLF

PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba, third round, noon, GOLF

Champions PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, 2 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Missouri Class 6 state semifinal, Park Hill at Blue Springs, 11 a.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Notre Dame at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, 7 p.m., FS1

UFC Fight Night, Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis, 9 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Ticket Galaxy 200, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Ticket Galaxy 200, 2:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1

Formula One, Grand Prix of Brazil, qualifying, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

NBA

Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m., NBA

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RUGBY

2017 Rugby World Cup, pool play, Papua New Guinea vs. United States, 11 p.m., FS2

SKIING

FIS World Cup, Alpine Skiing, Ladies Slalom, second run, 6 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Ivory Coast vs. Morocco, 11:20 a.m., beIN

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Denmark vs. Ireland, 1:30 p.m., FS2

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colliding vehicles hit Turner High School bus, sending several kids to hospitals

    A southbound vehicle on Turner Diagonal that authorities said ran a red light collided with another vehicle, causing it to hit the side of a Turner High School bus Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan. Four students on the bus were taken to hospitals. Others were picked up by parents.

Colliding vehicles hit Turner High School bus, sending several kids to hospitals

Colliding vehicles hit Turner High School bus, sending several kids to hospitals 1:14

Colliding vehicles hit Turner High School bus, sending several kids to hospitals
Secrets of Kansas City mummies revealed after CT scan 4:00

Secrets of Kansas City mummies revealed after CT scan
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video