Sports On the Air - November 8

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kent St. at Western Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, second round, 10 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, 2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
NBA
LA Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Missouri at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FCSP
TCU at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC
Penn St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12
Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ball St. at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., CBSSN
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba, first round, noon, GOLF
LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, third round, 10 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MOTOR SPORTS
Camping World Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT, FSKC+
NFL
Seattle at Arizona, 7:25 p.m., NBC 27, 41, NFL
NHL
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s friendly, Canada vs. United States, at Vancouver, British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2
WINTER SPORTS
IBSF World Cup, Women’s Bobsled, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
