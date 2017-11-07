Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - November 8

November 07, 2017 6:35 PM

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kent St. at Western Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, second round, 10 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, 2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

NBA

LA Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Missouri at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FCSP

TCU at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC

Penn St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

Stanford at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12

Thursday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ball St. at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., CBSSN

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba, first round, noon, GOLF

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, third round, 10 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MOTOR SPORTS

Camping World Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT, FSKC+

NFL

Seattle at Arizona, 7:25 p.m., NBC 27, 41, NFL

NHL

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

FIFA, 2018 World Cup qualifying, Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s friendly, Canada vs. United States, at Vancouver, British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2

WINTER SPORTS

IBSF World Cup, Women’s Bobsled, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

