Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - November 7

November 06, 2017 6:31 PM

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, first round, 10 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Exhibition, Fort Hays State at Kansas, 7 p.m., Spectrum, WHB (810 AM)

MLB

2017 Gold Gloves Award Show, 8 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m., NBA

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA, FSKC+

NHL

St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kent St. at Western Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, second round, 10 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, 2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

NBA

LA Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Missouri at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FCSP

TCU at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC

Penn St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

Stanford at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pastor dons black to pray for victims of violence

    On Monday, the day after a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., and killed 26 people, the Rev. Patrick Perkins, rector of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1307 Holmes St., in Kansas City, donned his black vestment again. "You'll see that I'm wearing black and black of course is the color of death," said Perkins, who said a Requiem Eucharist for Victims of Violence in the church's small chapel. "In a Requiem, we pray for the souls of the departed," said Perkins, who also wore the black vestments during two services for victims killed in Las Vegas massacre. "We're not to a place where we know exactly what we're going to do as far as dealing with the security of our congregation," said Perkins, who added that The Diocese of West Missouri, the diocese of The Episcopal Church, prohibits weapons of any sort in their churches. "We've been lucky thus far, but I think for many of us, our main concern is this epidemic in our country of violence," said Perkins. "Violence either in the name of religion or violence that's affecting religion of all sorts." According to Perkins, the leadership in the Diocese is talking about the broader issue of gun violence and what we may be able to do to stymie it." "Our hearts continue to go out for those who have lost loved ones in the midst of this," said Perkins. "Our thoughts and prayers are also with our community and that maybe in someway Kansas City will find a way to lead in this issue."

Pastor dons black to pray for victims of violence

Pastor dons black to pray for victims of violence 3:00

Pastor dons black to pray for victims of violence
Chiefs coach Andy Reid sees need for improvement in offensive line 0:51

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sees need for improvement in offensive line
How to avoid a serious accident if you hit a deer 1:01

How to avoid a serious accident if you hit a deer

View More Video