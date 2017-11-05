Sports On the Air - November 6

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

Desirea Ferris, 18, has been missing since May 2 this year. Family and friends held a balloon release and prayer vigil in Kearney Sunday to mark the six months the Liberty teenager has been missing. "We know who's responsible, we know who's involved, we know where they were at...we are just gonna find where she's at, " said Spike, a family friend.