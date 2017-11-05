Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - November 6

November 05, 2017 6:22 PM

Monday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA G-League, Lakeland at Sioux Falls, 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Melbourne Cup, at Melbourne, Australia, 8:30 p.m., FS1

NFL

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (Spanish-language simulcast on ESPN2)

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, first round, 10 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Exhibition, Fort Hays State at Kansas, 7 p.m., Spectrum, WHB (810 AM)

MLB

2017 Gold Gloves Award Show, 8 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m., NBA

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA, FSKC+

NHL

St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network.

