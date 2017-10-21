Sports On the Air for October 21

Sunday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam vs. Ryota Murata, middleweights, 6 a.m., ESPN2
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Hamilton at Montreal, noon, ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
ISU, Grand Prix Series, Rostelcom Cup, 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, final round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Exhibition, Kansas vs. Missouri, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, United States Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas Speedway, 2 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
NBA
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., FSKC+
NFL
Carolina at Chicago, noon, CBS 5, 13
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, noon, KWOD (1660 AM)
New Orleans at Green Bay, noon, FOX 4
Denver at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KWOD (1660 AM)
Atlanta at New England, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Koln vs. Werder Bremen, 6:20 a.m., FS1
FIFA, U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Spain vs. Iran, 6:20 a.m., FS2
English Premier League (EPL), Everton vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim, 10:50 a.m., FS2
Women’s friendly, United States vs. South Korea, at Cary, N.C., 1 p.m., ESPN
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m., FSKC, KDTD (1340 AM)
MLS, Decision Day matches (whip-around coverage), 3 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Kansas State at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
Oregon St. at Stanford, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., SEC
LSU at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, noon, SEC
Michigan at Ohio St., noon, ESPNU
South Carolina at Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC
Texas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Monday’s TV | radio
NBA
Toronto at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM) (Spanish-language simulcast on ESPN2)
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
