Sports On the Air - October 20

Friday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Princeton at Harvard, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Air Force at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Colorado St. at New Mexico, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, second round, 5 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, first round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup, third round, 9 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Blue Valley, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City, 7 p.m., KCJW (1030 AM)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Missouri Class 4 semifinal, Blue Springs South vs. Staley, 1 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 185, at Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., Spike
MLB PLAYOFFS
AL Championship Series, game 6, N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, United States Grand Prix, practice, 10 a.m., NBCSN; 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, practice, at Kansas Speedway, 11:45 a.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, practice, at Kansas Speedway, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, qualifying, at Kansas Speedway, 5 p.m., NBCSN
ARCA Series, Kansas 150, at Kansas Speedway, 7:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN
Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Mainz, 1:20 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m, FSKC
Penn St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Washington St. at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cincinnati at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Saturday’s TV | radio
ARCHERY
World Archery Championships, at Mexico City, 9 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
BOXING
Jezreel Corales vs. Alberto Machado, featherweights; Demetrius Andrade vs. Alantez Fox, middleweights; Ryan Burnett vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, bantamweights, 9:05 p.m. (live and same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
Purdue at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Temple at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Louisville at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN
Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tulsa at UConn, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX 4
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1
Boston College at Virginia, 11 a.m., FSKC
William Penn at Peru St., 11 a.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Montana St. at Northern Colorado, 1:30 p.m., Audience
South Dakota St. at Missouri State, 2 p.m., KCJW (1030 AM)
Indiana at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Tennessee at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Central Florida at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Syracuse at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Maine at Albany, 2:30 p.m., FCSA
Arizona St. at Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 3 p.m., FOX 4, KCSP (610 AM)
SMU at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at UCLA, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., SEC
UAB at Charlotte, 5:30 p.m., beIN
BYU at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN
South Florida at Tulane, 6 p.m., ESPN2
LSU at Mississippi, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Michigan at Penn St., 6:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Auburn at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Kansas at Texas Christian, 7 p.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m., FS2
Arizona at California, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Wyoming at Boise St., 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (same-day tape)
Colorado at Washington St., 9:45 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, second round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup, final round, 9 p.m., GOLF
MLB PLAYOFFS
NL Championship Series, game 6, Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (if necessary), 3 p.m., TBS
AL Championship Series, game 7, N.Y. Yankees at Houston (if necessary), 7 p.m., FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, qualifying, at Kansas Speedway, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, final practice, at Kansas Speedway, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas Speedway, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Formula One, United States Grand Prix, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBA
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., FSKC+
Phoenix at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Florida at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
FIFA, U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, 6:20 a.m., FS2
English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea vs. Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Manchester City vs. Burnley, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Huddersfield vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN
FIFA, U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, United States vs. England, 9:20 a.m., FS2
Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Bayern Munich, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas Tech at Kansas, 1 p.m., Spectrum
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
