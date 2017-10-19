Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - October 20

October 19, 2017 7:48 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Princeton at Harvard, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Air Force at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, second round, 5 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, first round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup, third round, 9 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Blue Valley, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City, 7 p.m., KCJW (1030 AM)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Missouri Class 4 semifinal, Blue Springs South vs. Staley, 1 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 185, at Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., Spike

MLB PLAYOFFS

AL Championship Series, game 6, N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, United States Grand Prix, practice, 10 a.m., NBCSN; 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, practice, at Kansas Speedway, 11:45 a.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, practice, at Kansas Speedway, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, qualifying, at Kansas Speedway, 5 p.m., NBCSN

ARCA Series, Kansas 150, at Kansas Speedway, 7:30 p.m., FS2

NBA

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN

Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Mainz, 1:20 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m, FSKC

Penn St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Washington St. at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Cincinnati at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2

Saturday’s TV | radio

ARCHERY

World Archery Championships, at Mexico City, 9 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

BOXING

Jezreel Corales vs. Alberto Machado, featherweights; Demetrius Andrade vs. Alantez Fox, middleweights; Ryan Burnett vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, bantamweights, 9:05 p.m. (live and same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Idaho at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Purdue at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

Temple at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Louisville at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN

Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Tulsa at UConn, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX 4

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1

Boston College at Virginia, 11 a.m., FSKC

William Penn at Peru St., 11 a.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Montana St. at Northern Colorado, 1:30 p.m., Audience

South Dakota St. at Missouri State, 2 p.m., KCJW (1030 AM)

Indiana at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Tennessee at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Central Florida at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Syracuse at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Maine at Albany, 2:30 p.m., FCSA

Arizona St. at Utah, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 3 p.m., FOX 4, KCSP (610 AM)

SMU at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at UCLA, 3 p.m., PAC-12

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., SEC

UAB at Charlotte, 5:30 p.m., beIN

BYU at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN

South Florida at Tulane, 6 p.m., ESPN2

LSU at Mississippi, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

Michigan at Penn St., 6:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Auburn at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Kansas at Texas Christian, 7 p.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)

West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m., FS2

Arizona at California, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Wyoming at Boise St., 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (same-day tape)

Colorado at Washington St., 9:45 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, second round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup, final round, 9 p.m., GOLF

MLB PLAYOFFS

NL Championship Series, game 6, Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (if necessary), 3 p.m., TBS

AL Championship Series, game 7, N.Y. Yankees at Houston (if necessary), 7 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, qualifying, at Kansas Speedway, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, final practice, at Kansas Speedway, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas Speedway, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Formula One, United States Grand Prix, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBA

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., FSKC+

Phoenix at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Florida at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

St. Louis at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

FIFA, U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, 6:20 a.m., FS2

English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea vs. Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Manchester City vs. Burnley, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Huddersfield vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN

FIFA, U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, United States vs. England, 9:20 a.m., FS2

Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Bayern Munich, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas Tech at Kansas, 1 p.m., Spectrum

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

