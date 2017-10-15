Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - October 16

October 15, 2017 6:37 PM

Monday’s TV | radio

MLB PLAYOFFS

AL Championship Series, game 3, Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., FS1

NFL

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM); (Spanish-language simulcast on ESPN2)

SOCCER

English Premier League, Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

Tuesday’s TV | radio

MLB PLAYOFFS

AL Championship Series, game 4, Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., FS1

NL Championship Series, game 3, LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m., TBS

NBA

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Montreal at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, Read Madrid vs. Tottenham, 1:30 p.m., FS2

UEFA Champions League, Maribor vs. Liverpool, 1:30 p.m., FSKC

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber.

