Sports On the Air - October 15

Sunday’s TV | radio
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Italian Open, final round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, KEB-Hana Bank Championship, final round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Champions Tour, SAS Championship, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Rutgers at Northwestern, noon, BTN
Oregon St. at Stanford, 1 p.m., PAC-12
San Diego St. at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12
MLB PLAYOFFS
NL Championship Series, game 2, Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers, 6:30 p.m., TBS
MOTOR SPORTS
Intercontinental GT Challenge, at Laguna Seca, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., CBSSN
NHRA, AAA Texas FallNationals, qualifying, noon, FS1 (taped)
NHRA, AAA Texas FallNationals, finals, 1 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, Alabama 500, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
NFL
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon, CBS 5, 13
Pittsburgh at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Green Bay at Minnesota, noon, FOX 4
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
RODEO
Professional Bill Riders, at Raleigh, N.C., 1 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Southampton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 11 a.m., FS2
MLS, Atlanta United at N.Y Red Bulls, 4 p.m., FS1
MLS, Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FSKC, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM), KDTD (1340 AM)
MLS, FC Dallas at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Miami at Duke, 11 a.m., FSKC
Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m., Spectrum
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m., SEC
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Kentucky at Florida, noon, SEC
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 2 p.m., FSKC
Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Monday’s TV | radio
MLB PLAYOFFS
AL Championship Series, game 3, Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., FS1
NFL
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM); (Spanish-language simulcast on ESPN2)
SOCCER
EPL, Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
