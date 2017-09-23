Sports On the Air - September 24

Sunday’s TV | radio
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
East Carolina at UConn, 11 a.m., ESPNU
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, final round, 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 12:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, final round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Northwestern at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
MLB
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., TBS
Colorado at San Diego, 4 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
LA Angels at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Dodge Nationals, finals, 1 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Series, ISM Connect 300, 1 p.m., NBCSN
IMSA, Weathertech Sportscar Championship, Monterey Grand Prix, 4 p.m., FS1
NFL
Baltimore vs. Jacksonville, at London, 8:30 a.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Denver at Buffalo, noon, CBS 5, 13
Atlanta at Detroit, noon, FOX 4
Chiefs at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Oakland at Washington, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
NHL PRESEASON
Exhibition, St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh, at Cranberry, Pa., 7 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Exeter vs. Wasps, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Koln, 8:30 a.m., FS1
English Premier League (EPL), Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Bayern Leverkusen vs. Hamburg, 11 a.m., FS2
MLS, Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 1 p.m., FSKC+, Spectrum, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM); 4 p.m., FOX 4 (same-day tape)
MLS, Orlando City at Portland, 7 p.m., FS1
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Finals, game 1, Los Angeles at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Kansas State at TCU, 1 p.m., FCSC
Ohio St. at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN
West Virginia at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network
North Carolina at Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SEC
Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Kansas at Kansas State, noon, ESPN2
Missouri at Texas A&M, noon, SEC
Michigan St. at Minnesota, noon, ESPN
Stanford at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Michigan at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., ESPN
Washington at Arizona St., 3 p.m., PAC-12
Monday’s TV | radio
MLB
Royals at N.Y. Yankees, noon, FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB
San Diego at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NFL
Dallas at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., EPSN, WHB (810 AM); ESPN2 (Spanish-language)
SOCCER
EPL, Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
