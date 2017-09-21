Sports On the Air - September 22

Friday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania, for Valdez’s WBO featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart, for Ramirez’s WBO super middleweight title, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Hamilton at British Columbia, 10 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Virginia at Boise St., 7 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, second round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, noon, GOLF
Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPNU
Park Hill South at Liberty North, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Lee’s Summit West vs. Park Hill, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Rockhurst vs. Blue Springs, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Mullen (Colo.) at Bothell (Wash.), 9 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, preliminary bouts, 7 p.m., FXX
UFC Fight Night, at Saitama, Japan, 9 p.m., FXX
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Cleveland at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Series, ISM Connect 300, practice, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Camping World Trucks Series, UNOH 175, practice, 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300, practice, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Series, ISM Connect 300, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN
ARCA Series, Crosley Brands 150, 7 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. VfL Wolfsburg, 1:20 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UCLA at Colorado, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12
Kansas at TCU, 6 p.m., FSKC+, FCSP, Spectrum 2
Iowa St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Alabama at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN
Colorado at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Oregon at UCLA, 10 p.m., PAC-12
Saturday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Richmond vs. Greater Western Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS2
BOXING
Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell, for Linares’ WBA lightweight title; Antonio Orozco vs Roberto Oritz, junior welterweights, 9 p.m., HBO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
West Virginia at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)
N.C. State at Florida St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
UNLV at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
Army at Tulane, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, at Arlington, 11 a.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Kent St. at Louisville, 11 a.m., FSKC
Central Methodist at Graceland, 11 a.m., KSMO Ch. 62
UMass at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC
Central Florida at Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1
Illinois St. at Missouri State, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Southern Cal at California, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Georgia Southern at Indiana or Rutgers at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Cincinnati at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
TCU at Oklahoma St.. 2:30 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Boston College at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Duke at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Toledo at Miami, 2:30 p.m., FSKC+
Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC
Michigan at Purdue, 3 p.m. FOX 4
Nevada at Washington St., 5 p.m., PAC-12
Oklahoma at Baylor, 5:30 p.m., FS1
UAB at North Texas, 5:30 p.m., beIN
San Diego St. at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN
Syracuse at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 6 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
Auburn at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Penn St. at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Florida at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m., FOX 4
Lindenwood at Pittsburg State, 7 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m., FS1
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m., PAC-12
ESPN2 — Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
UCLA at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, third round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, second round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, noon, FOX 4
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3 p.m., MLB
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Series, ISM Connect 300, practice, 8 a.m., CNBC
Camping World Trucks Series, UNOH 175, qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1
Camping World Trucks Series, UNOH 175, noon, FS1
Xfinity Series, VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300, 7 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 (same-day tape)
RUNNING
Berlin Marathon, at Berlin, 2 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL, West Ham vs. Tottenham, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04, 8:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Stoke City vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Leicester City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
NWSL, Portland at Orlando, 2:30 p.m., Lifetime
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber;FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
