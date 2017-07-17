Sports On the Air - July 18

Sports On the Air

BOXING

Miguel Flores vs Chris Avalos, featherweights; Ahmed Elbiali vs. Leo Hall, light heavyweights, 8 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 16, Le Puy-en-Velay, France to Romans-sur-Isre, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

DIVING

World Championship, team final (mixed 3-meter and 10-meter), 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 6:30 a.m., ESPNU

WNBA

San Antonio at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m., NBA

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday’s TV | radio

BASEBALL

Cape Cod League, Wareham at Brewster, 4 p.m., FCSA

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 17, La Mure, France to Serre-Chevalier, France, 5 a.m., NBCSN

DIVING

World Championship, women’s 10-meter final, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

British Open, first round, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 11 a.m., MLB

Cleveland at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLB

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Washington at LA Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Eldora 150, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Eldora 150, heat races, 6:30 p.m., FS2; 8:30 p.m., Fox Business Channel

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup, quarterfinal, Costa Rica vs. Panama, 5 p.m., FS1

International Champions Cup, AS Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 7 p.m., ESPN2

CONCACAF Gold Cup, quarterfinal, United States vs. El Salvador, 8 p.m., FS1

WNBA

Connecticut at New York, 10 a.m., NBA

