Sports On the Air - July 18

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Miguel Flores vs Chris Avalos, featherweights; Ahmed Elbiali vs. Leo Hall, light heavyweights, 8 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 16, Le Puy-en-Velay, France to Romans-sur-Isre, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
DIVING
World Championship, team final (mixed 3-meter and 10-meter), 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 6:30 a.m., ESPNU
WNBA
San Antonio at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m., NBA
Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Cape Cod League, Wareham at Brewster, 4 p.m., FCSA
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 17, La Mure, France to Serre-Chevalier, France, 5 a.m., NBCSN
DIVING
World Championship, women’s 10-meter final, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
British Open, first round, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 11 a.m., MLB
Cleveland at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLB
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Washington at LA Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Eldora 150, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Eldora 150, heat races, 6:30 p.m., FS2; 8:30 p.m., Fox Business Channel
SOCCER
CONCACAF Gold Cup, quarterfinal, Costa Rica vs. Panama, 5 p.m., FS1
International Champions Cup, AS Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 7 p.m., ESPN2
CONCACAF Gold Cup, quarterfinal, United States vs. El Salvador, 8 p.m., FS1
WNBA
Connecticut at New York, 10 a.m., NBA
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
