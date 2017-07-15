Sports On the Air

July 15, 2017 4:48 PM

Sports On the Air - July 16

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, semifinals, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 15, Laissac-Svrac l’glise, France at Le Puy-en-Velay, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games, at Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9; 2 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round, 9 a.m., GOLF; 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, final round, 1 p.m., FOX 4

Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

American Century Championship, final round, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, noon, FS1

UFC Fight Night, Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, 2 p.m., FS1

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, game 1, noon, TBS

Texas at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

FIA World Endurance, Six Hours of Nurburgring, 6 a.m., FS1

Formula One, British Grand Prix, 6:30 a.m., CNBC

Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 2, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 2, noon, FOX 4

IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, 2 p.m., CNBC

Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 5 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Curacao vs. Mexico, 7:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, men’s final, 8 a.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (same-day tape)

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League. at Rabat, Morocco, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

VOLLEYBALL

World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, men’s gold-medal match, midnight (Monday), ESPN (same-day tape)

WNBA

Washington at New York, 2 p.m., NBA

Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBA

Monday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Big3 games, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1 (taped)

NBA Summer League, championship, teams TBA, 9 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Washington at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLB

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN

Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB

SOCCER

International friendly, Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United, 9 p.m., ESPN2

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
In 2010, burglars pulled off an 2:54

In 2010, burglars pulled off an "Ocean's 11" heist of a Plaza jewelry store
Ned Yost after Danny Duffy, Royals lose pitching duel to Rangers 1:16

Ned Yost after Danny Duffy, Royals lose pitching duel to Rangers

View More Video

Sports Videos