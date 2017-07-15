Sports On the Air - July 16

Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, semifinals, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 15, Laissac-Svrac l’glise, France at Le Puy-en-Velay, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games, at Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9; 2 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round, 9 a.m., GOLF; 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, final round, 1 p.m., FOX 4
Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
American Century Championship, final round, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, noon, FS1
UFC Fight Night, Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, game 1, noon, TBS
Texas at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA World Endurance, Six Hours of Nurburgring, 6 a.m., FS1
Formula One, British Grand Prix, 6:30 a.m., CNBC
Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 2, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 2, noon, FOX 4
IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, 2 p.m., CNBC
Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
SOCCER
CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 5 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Curacao vs. Mexico, 7:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, men’s final, 8 a.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (same-day tape)
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League. at Rabat, Morocco, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
VOLLEYBALL
World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, men’s gold-medal match, midnight (Monday), ESPN (same-day tape)
WNBA
Washington at New York, 2 p.m., NBA
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBA
Monday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Big3 games, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1 (taped)
NBA Summer League, championship, teams TBA, 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Washington at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLB
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER
International friendly, Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United, 9 p.m., ESPN2
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
