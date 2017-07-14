Sports On the Air

July 14, 2017 6:34 PM

Sports On the Air - July 15

Saturday’s TV | radio

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., CBSSN

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, quarterfinal, Portland vs. San Antonio, 3 p.m., ESPN2

NBA Summer League, quarterfinal, Miami vs. Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA Summer League, quarterfinal, Boston vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA Summer League, quarterfinal, LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn, 9 p.m., ESPNU

BOXING

Omar Figueroa vs. Robert Guerrero, welterweights, 7 p.m., FOX 4

Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, for Berchelt’s WBC junior lightweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos, for Corrales’ WBA junior lightweight title, 8:50 p.m., HBO

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 14, Blagnac, France to Rodez, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games, at Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9; 2 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, third round, 9 a.m., GOLF; 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, third round, 1 p.m., FOX 4

Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

American Century Celebrity Championship, second round, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1

Texas at Royals, 6 p.m., FS1, KCSP (610 AM)

Cleveland at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying, 7 a.m., CNBC

NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, qualifying, 10 a.m., CNBC

Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 1, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS2

NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, practice, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, 3 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 1, 9 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

SOCCER

NWSL, North Carolina at Portland, 2:30 p.m., Lifetime

CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Panama vs. Martinique, 3:30 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Nicaragua vs. United States, 6 p.m., FXX

NASL, North Carolina vs. Puerto Rico, 6:30 p.m., beIN

Men’s friendly, Los Angeles (MLS) vs. Manchester United (Premier League), 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, women’s final, 8 a.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (same-day tape)

VOLLEYBALL

World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, women’s semifinals, noon, ESPN2

World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, women’s gold-medal match, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

Atlanta at Seattle, 8 p.m., NBA

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League semifinals, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 15, Laissac-Svrac l’glise, France at Le Puy-en-Velay, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games, at Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9; 2 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round, 9 a.m., GOLF; 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, final round, 1 p.m., FOX 4

Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

American Century Championship, final round, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, noon, FS1

UFC Fight Night, Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, 2 p.m., FS1

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, game 1, noon, TBS

Texas at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

FIA World Endurance, Six Hours of Nurburgring, 6 a.m., FS1

Formula One, British Grand Prix, 6:30 a.m., CNBC

Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 2, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 2, noon, FOX 4

IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, 2 p.m., CNBC

NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 5 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Curacao vs. Mexico, 7:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, men’s final, 8 a.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (same-day tape)

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League. at Rabat, Morocco, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

VOLLEYBALL

World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, men’s gold-medal match, midnight (Monday), ESPN (same-day tape)

WNBA

Washington at New York, 2 p.m., NBA

Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBA

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; FXX - FXX (formerly Fox Soccer Channel) is Ch. 267 on Comcast, Ch. 318 on Time Warner, Ch. 441 on Consolidated, Ch. 128 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 619 on DirecTV, Ch. 283 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:03

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
In 2010, burglars pulled off an 2:54

In 2010, burglars pulled off an "Ocean's 11" heist of a Plaza jewelry store

View More Video

Sports Videos