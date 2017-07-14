Sports On the Air - July 15

Saturday’s TV | radio
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., CBSSN
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, quarterfinal, Portland vs. San Antonio, 3 p.m., ESPN2
NBA Summer League, quarterfinal, Miami vs. Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA Summer League, quarterfinal, Boston vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA Summer League, quarterfinal, LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn, 9 p.m., ESPNU
BOXING
Omar Figueroa vs. Robert Guerrero, welterweights, 7 p.m., FOX 4
Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, for Berchelt’s WBC junior lightweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos, for Corrales’ WBA junior lightweight title, 8:50 p.m., HBO
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 14, Blagnac, France to Rodez, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games, at Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9; 2 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, third round, 9 a.m., GOLF; 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, third round, 1 p.m., FOX 4
Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
American Century Celebrity Championship, second round, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1
Texas at Royals, 6 p.m., FS1, KCSP (610 AM)
Cleveland at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying, 7 a.m., CNBC
NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, qualifying, 10 a.m., CNBC
Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 1, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS2
NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, practice, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, 3 p.m., NBCSN
IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 1, 9 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
SOCCER
NWSL, North Carolina at Portland, 2:30 p.m., Lifetime
CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Panama vs. Martinique, 3:30 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Nicaragua vs. United States, 6 p.m., FXX
NASL, North Carolina vs. Puerto Rico, 6:30 p.m., beIN
Men’s friendly, Los Angeles (MLS) vs. Manchester United (Premier League), 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, women’s final, 8 a.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (same-day tape)
VOLLEYBALL
World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, women’s semifinals, noon, ESPN2
World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, women’s gold-medal match, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
Atlanta at Seattle, 8 p.m., NBA
Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League semifinals, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 15, Laissac-Svrac l’glise, France at Le Puy-en-Velay, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games, at Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9; 2 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round, 9 a.m., GOLF; 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, final round, 1 p.m., FOX 4
Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
American Century Championship, final round, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, noon, FS1
UFC Fight Night, Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, game 1, noon, TBS
Texas at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA World Endurance, Six Hours of Nurburgring, 6 a.m., FS1
Formula One, British Grand Prix, 6:30 a.m., CNBC
Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 2, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, race 2, noon, FOX 4
IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, 2 p.m., CNBC
NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
SOCCER
CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 5 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF Gold Cup, group stage, Curacao vs. Mexico, 7:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, men’s final, 8 a.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (same-day tape)
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League. at Rabat, Morocco, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
VOLLEYBALL
World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, men’s gold-medal match, midnight (Monday), ESPN (same-day tape)
WNBA
Washington at New York, 2 p.m., NBA
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBA
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; FXX - FXX (formerly Fox Soccer Channel) is Ch. 267 on Comcast, Ch. 318 on Time Warner, Ch. 441 on Consolidated, Ch. 128 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 619 on DirecTV, Ch. 283 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
