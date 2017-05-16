Sports On the Air

May 16, 2017 6:38 PM

Sports On the Air - May 17

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UC Santa Barbara at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4, Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita, Calif., 4 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 11 a.m., MLB

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference finals, game 1, Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., TNT, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United at Southampton, 1:40 p.m., NBCSN

MLS, Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC+, WHB (810 AM), KDTD (1340 AM)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference finals, game 3, Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Thursday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Diego De La Hoya vs. Erik Ruiz, junior featherweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Michigan at Michigan St., 3 p.m., BTN

Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

LSU at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC

Kansas State at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC

Purdue at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma St. vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSA

Arizona at Arizona St., 8 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5, Ontario to Mount Baldy, Calif., 4 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, The Rocco Forte Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, first round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

LPGA Tour, Kingsmill Championship, first round, 8 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

HOCKEY

IIHF World Championships, quarterfinal, 9 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

Washington at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLB

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

N.Y. Yankees at Royals, 7 p.m., FS1, KCSP (610 AM)

SOCCER

EPL, Tottenham at Leicester City, 1:40 p.m., NBCSN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Western Conference finals, game 4, Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

WNBA

Minnesota at New York, 6 p.m., ESPN2

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

