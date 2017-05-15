Sports On the Air

May 15, 2017 6:39 PM

Sports On the Air - May 16

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Rutgers at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN

Louisville at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

Furman at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC

Texas-Arlington at TCU, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

Incarnate Word at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Kansas at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3, Pismo Beach to Morro Bay, Calif., 4 p.m., NBCSN

HOCKEY

IIHF World Championships, group play, Russia vs. United States, 9 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB

NBA

2017 NBA Draft Lottery, at Brooklyn, N.Y. 7:30 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

NBA Playoffs, Western Conference finals, Game 2, San Antonio at Golden State, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Western Conference finals, Game 3, Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UC Santa Barbara at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

Amgen Tour of California, Stage 4, Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita, Calif., 4 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 11 a.m., MLB

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference finals, game 1, Boston/Washington winner at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., TNT, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

SOCCER

EPL, Manchester United at Southampton, 1:40 p.m., NBCSN

MLS, Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC+, WHB (810 AM), KDTD (1340 AM)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference finals, game 3, Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

