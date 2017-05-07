Sports On the Air

May 07, 2017 7:57 PM

Sports On the Air - May 8

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU

HOCKEY

IIHF World Championship, group play, United States vs. Sweden, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

MLB

Royals at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA PLAYOFFS

Western Conference second round, game 4, Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m., TNT

SOCCER

English Premier League, Middlesbrough at Chelsea, 2 p.m., NBCSN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference second round, game 6, Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oral Roberts at Wichita State, 6 p.m., Spectrum

Indiana at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

MLB

Texas at San Diego, 2:30 p.m., MLB

Royals at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., FS1

NBA PLAYOFFS

Western Conference second round, game 5, Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m., TNT

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, semifinal, 2nd leg, Juventus vs. AS Monaco, 1:30 p.m., FS1

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference second round, game 6, Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, time TBA, NBCSN

