Sports On the Air

April 25, 2017 6:37 PM

Sports On the Air - April 26

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

N.C. State at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Xavier at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, doubleheader, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., BTN

North Texas at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open, first round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MLB

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., MLB

Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT

SOCCER

German Cup, semifinal, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1:40 p.m., ESPN2

English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., NBCSN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Western Conference second round, game 1, Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Western Conference second round, game 1, Edmonton at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m., NBSCN

Thursday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League playoffs, finals, game 3, Rio Grande Valley at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mississippi at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC

LSU at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open, second round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MLB

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 6, Toronto at Milwaukee, time and network TBA

Western Conference first round, game 6, San Antonio at Memphis, time and network TBA

Western Conference first round, game 6 (if necessary), Houston at Oklahoma City, time and network TBA

NFL

2017 NFL Draft, first round, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN, NFL, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

SOCCER

EPL, Manchester United at Manchester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN

FIFA Beach World Cup, Bahamas vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m., FS1

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference second round, game 1, N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m., CNBC

Eastern Conference second round, game 1, Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber

How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber 0:58

How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber
Audio: Q&A with Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin 19:36

Audio: Q&A with Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin
Ned Yost on Moustakas at leadoff, offensive struggles 1:17

Ned Yost on Moustakas at leadoff, offensive struggles

View More Video

Sports Videos