Sports On the Air - April 26

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
N.C. State at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Xavier at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, doubleheader, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., BTN
North Texas at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open, first round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MLB
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., MLB
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., TNT
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER
German Cup, semifinal, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1:40 p.m., ESPN2
English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., NBCSN
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Western Conference second round, game 1, Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Western Conference second round, game 1, Edmonton at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m., NBSCN
Thursday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League playoffs, finals, game 3, Rio Grande Valley at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC
LSU at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open, second round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MLB
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 6, Toronto at Milwaukee, time and network TBA
Western Conference first round, game 6, San Antonio at Memphis, time and network TBA
Western Conference first round, game 6 (if necessary), Houston at Oklahoma City, time and network TBA
NFL
2017 NFL Draft, first round, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN, NFL, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
SOCCER
EPL, Manchester United at Manchester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN
FIFA Beach World Cup, Bahamas vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m., FS1
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference second round, game 1, N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m., CNBC
Eastern Conference second round, game 1, Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
