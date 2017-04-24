Sports On the Air - April 25

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League playoffs, finals, game 2, Rio Grande Valley at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPNU
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions: Mario Barrios vs. Nelson Lara, junior welterweights; Oscar Molina vs. Levan Ghvamichava, junior middleweights, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
Stephen F. Austin at TCU, 6:30 p.m., FCSP
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., SEC
LSU at Tulane, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Oregon at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Notre Dame at Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
NBA PLAYOFFS
Western Conference first round, game 5, Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT
Western Conference first round, game 5, Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m., NBA
Western Conference first round, game 5, Utah at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Southampton at Chelsea, 1:45 p.m., NBCSN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
N.C. State at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Xavier at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, doubleheader, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., BTN
North Texas at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open, first round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MLB
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., MLB
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Chicago at Boston, time TBA, TNT
Eastern Conference first round, game 5 (if necessary), Atlanta at Washington, time and network TBA
Western Conference first round, game 5 (if necessary), Portland at Golden State, time and network TBA
SOCCER
German Cup, semifinal, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1:40 p.m., ESPN2
EPL, Tottenham at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., NBCSN
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Western Conference second round, game 1, Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Western Conference second round, game 1, Edmonton at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m., NBSCN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments