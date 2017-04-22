Sports On the Air - April 23

Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League playoffs, finals, game 1, Toronto at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Indiana at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
Kansas at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FCSC
Indiana St. at Dallas Baptist, 1 p.m., ESPNU
New Orleans at Texas, 1:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FCSA
Washington at Washington St., 2 p.m., PAC-12
Arkansas at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Florida St. at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Iowa St. at Texas, 11 a.m., Longhorn Network
Mississippi at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC
Baylor at Oklahoma, noon, ESPN2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., noon, FCSP
Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., SEC
Oregon at Arizona, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC
California at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shenzhen International, final round, 5 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Boston at Baltimore, 12:30 p.m., MLB
Royals at Texas, 2 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, 1 p.m., FOX 4
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, Spring Nationals, finals, 5 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 4,Cleveland at Indiana, noon, ABC 2, 9
Western Conference first round, game 4, Houston at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Eastern Conference first round, game 4, Boston at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference first round, game 4, LA Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m., TNT
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United at Burnley, 8:15 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 8:20 a.m., FS2
FA Cup, semifinal, Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 9 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Schalke vs. RB Leipzig, 10:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., NBSCN
MLS, Orlando City at New York City, 12:30 p.m., FS1
MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 6 (if necessary), Ottawa at Boston, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Eastern Conference first round, game 6, Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Fed Cup, Czech Republic at United States, 10 a.m., TENNIS
Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Florida St. at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Milwaukee at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBA
Eastern Conference first round, game 4, Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m., TNT
Western Conference first round, game 4, Golden State at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 7 (if necessary), N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, time and network TBA
Western Conference first round, game 6 (if necessary), Minnesota at St. Louis, time TBA, FSMW
Western Conference first round, game 7 (if necessary), San Jose at Edmonton, time TBA, NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSMW — Fox Sports Midwest is Ch. 311 or 1311 5 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 66 on Consolidated, Ch. 748 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 670 on DirecTV, and Ch. 448 on Dish Network; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments