Sports On the Air

April 19, 2017 7:26 PM

Sports On the Air - April 20

Thursday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Michael Perez vs. Marcelino Lopez, junior welterweights; Rashidi Ellis vs. John Karl Sosa, welterweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC

South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Maryland at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU World Team Trophy: Short Dance, Ladies Short Program and Men’s Short Program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, first round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Shenzhen International, second round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MLB

Cleveland at Minnesota, noon, MLB

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB

Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Seattle at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA

Western Conference first round, game 3, San Antonio at Memphis, 8:30 p.m., TNT

SOCCER

UEFA Europa League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Manchester United vs. RSC Anderlecht, 2 p.m., FS1

UEFA Europa League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Schalke vs. AFC Ajax, 2 p.m., FS2

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHL

Eastern Conference first round, game 5, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m., USA

Western Conference first round, game 4, Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference first round, game 5, San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Friday’s TV | radio

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Western vs. Brisbane, 10:30 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

South Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

Kansas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., FCSA

Baylor at TCU, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

New Orleans at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Loyola (Md.) at Army, 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 3 p.m., BTN

Iowa St. at Texas, 4:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Stanford at Oregon St., 5 p.m., PAC-12

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., FCSP

Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12

FIGURE SKATING

ISU World Team Trophy: Pairs Short Program, Free Dance and Men’s Free Dance, 11 a.m., NBCSN(same-day tape)

GOLF

Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, second round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, second round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 178, at Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., Spike

MLB

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLB

Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, practice, 10:30 a.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, practice, noon, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA, Spring Nationals, qualifying, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Boston at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference first round, game 3, Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Western Conference first round, game 3, LA Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, FC Koln vs. Hoffenheim, 1:20 p.m., FS2

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Boston at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., USA

Western Conference first round, game 5 (if necessary), Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN

