Sports On the Air - April 20

Thursday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Michael Perez vs. Marcelino Lopez, junior welterweights; Rashidi Ellis vs. John Karl Sosa, welterweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC
South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Maryland at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU World Team Trophy: Short Dance, Ladies Short Program and Men’s Short Program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, first round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shenzhen International, second round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MLB
Cleveland at Minnesota, noon, MLB
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB
Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Seattle at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m., TNT
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA
Western Conference first round, game 3, San Antonio at Memphis, 8:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER
UEFA Europa League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Manchester United vs. RSC Anderlecht, 2 p.m., FS1
UEFA Europa League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Schalke vs. AFC Ajax, 2 p.m., FS2
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHL
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m., USA
Western Conference first round, game 4, Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Western Conference first round, game 5, San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
Friday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Western vs. Brisbane, 10:30 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
South Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
Kansas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., FCSA
Baylor at TCU, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
New Orleans at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Loyola (Md.) at Army, 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 3 p.m., BTN
Iowa St. at Texas, 4:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Stanford at Oregon St., 5 p.m., PAC-12
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., FCSP
Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12
FIGURE SKATING
ISU World Team Trophy: Pairs Short Program, Free Dance and Men’s Free Dance, 11 a.m., NBCSN(same-day tape)
GOLF
Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, second round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, second round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 178, at Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., Spike
MLB
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLB
Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, practice, 10:30 a.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, practice, noon, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA, Spring Nationals, qualifying, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Boston at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference first round, game 3, Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Western Conference first round, game 3, LA Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, FC Koln vs. Hoffenheim, 1:20 p.m., FS2
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, Boston at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., USA
Western Conference first round, game 5 (if necessary), Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN
Comments