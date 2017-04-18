Sports On the Air - April 19

Wednesday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, game 2, Maine at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Minnesota at Wisconsin, doubleheader, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., BTN
Texas Southern at Texas, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shenzhen International, first round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MLB
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Miami at Seattle, 4 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
San Francisco at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA
Western Conference first round, game 2, Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT
Western Conference first round, game 2, Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Barcelona vs. Juventus, 1:30 p.m., FS1
UEFA Champions League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 p.m., FS2
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 4, Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Eastern Conference first round, game 4, Ottawa at Boston, 6:30 p.m., USA
Western Conference first round, game 4, Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN, FSKC+, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Western Conference, first round, game 4, Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m., USA
Thursday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Michael Perez vs. Marcelino Lopez, junior welterweights; Rashidi Ellis vs. John Karl Sosa, welterweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC
South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Maryland at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU World Team Trophy: Short Dance, Ladies Short Program and Men’s Short Program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, first round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Shenzhen International, second round, 9:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MLB
Cleveland at Minnesota, noon, MLB
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB
Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Seattle at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m., TNT
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA
Western Conference first round, game 3, San Antonio at Memphis, 8:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER
UEFA Europa League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Manchester United vs. RSC Anderlecht, 2 p.m., FS1
UEFA Europa League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Schalke vs. AFC Ajax, 2 p.m., FS2
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 5 (if necessary), Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHL
Eastern Conference first round, game 5, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m., USA
Western Conference first round, game 4, Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Western Conference first round, game 5, San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NHL - Ch. 312 on Time Warner, Ch. 276 on Comcast, Ch. 215 on DirecTV, Ch. 157 or 625 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
