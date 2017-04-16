Sports On the Air

April 16, 2017 5:23 PM

Sports On the Air - April 17

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Clemson at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

MLB

Tampa Bay at Boston, 10 a.m., MLB

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m., TNT

Western Conference first round, game 2, Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., TNT

RUNNING

Boston Marathon, at Boston, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

English Premier League, Arsenal at Middlesbrough, 2 p.m., NBCSN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m., CNBC

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference first round, game 3, Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., CNBC

Western Conference first round, game 3, Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m., NBCSN

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., FCSA

Louisville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

New Mexico at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., FCSP

Texas State at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

California at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Houston at Baylor, doubleheader, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., FCSC

Michigan St. at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN

MLB

Regional coverage, Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLB

San Francisco at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Milwaukee at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBA

Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Western Conference first round, game 2, Utah at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 1:30 p.m., FS1

UEFA Champions League, quarterfinals, 2nd leg, Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid, 1:30 p.m., FS2

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 4, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Eastern Conference first round, game 4, Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6:30 p.m., CNBC

Western Conference first round, game 4, Edmonton at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

