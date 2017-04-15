Sports On the Air

April 15, 2017 4:34 PM

Sports On the Air - April 16

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, Toronto at Maine, 4 p.m., ESPNU

NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

BOWLING

PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kentucky at Missouri, noon, SEC

Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m., BTN

Seattle U. at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE BOWLING

Women’s NCAA Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (taped)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Michigan at Maryland, noon, BTN

Missouri at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

GOLF

Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, final round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, final round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLB

LA Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone, 6 a.m., FS1; 8 a.m., FS2

Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, 10 a.m., CNBC

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Atlanta at Washington, noon, TNT

Western Conference first round, game 1, Portland at Golden State, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Chicago at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference first round, game 1, Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT, FSKC+

RUGBY

English Premiership, Northampton vs. Saracens, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Chelsea at Manchester United, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs. Schalke, 10:30 a.m., FS1

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Western Conference first round, game 3, Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Pittsburgh at Columbus, 5 p.m., CNBC

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference first round, game 3, Edmonton at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour, U.S. Clay Court Championships, final, 2 p.m., TENNIS

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Clemson at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

MLB

Tampa Bay at Boston, 10 a.m., MLB

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m., TNT

Western Conference first round, game 2, Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., TNT

RUNNING

Boston Marathon, at Boston, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

EPL, Arsenal at Middlesbrough, 2 p.m., NBCSN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m., CNBC

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference first round, game 3, Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., CNBC

Western Conference first round, game 3, Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m., NBCSN

Comments

