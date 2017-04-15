Sports On the Air - April 16

Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, Toronto at Maine, 4 p.m., ESPNU
NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
BOWLING
PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kentucky at Missouri, noon, SEC
Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m., BTN
Seattle U. at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE BOWLING
Women’s NCAA Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (taped)
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Michigan at Maryland, noon, BTN
Missouri at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPN
Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, final round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, final round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLB
LA Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone, 6 a.m., FS1; 8 a.m., FS2
Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, 10 a.m., CNBC
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Atlanta at Washington, noon, TNT
Western Conference first round, game 1, Portland at Golden State, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Chicago at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference first round, game 1, Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT, FSKC+
RUGBY
English Premiership, Northampton vs. Saracens, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Chelsea at Manchester United, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs. Schalke, 10:30 a.m., FS1
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Western Conference first round, game 3, Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Pittsburgh at Columbus, 5 p.m., CNBC
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Western Conference first round, game 3, Edmonton at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP World Tour, U.S. Clay Court Championships, final, 2 p.m., TENNIS
Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clemson at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
MLB
Tampa Bay at Boston, 10 a.m., MLB
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m., TNT
Western Conference first round, game 2, Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., TNT
RUNNING
Boston Marathon, at Boston, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
EPL, Arsenal at Middlesbrough, 2 p.m., NBCSN
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m., CNBC
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Western Conference first round, game 3, Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., CNBC
Western Conference first round, game 3, Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
