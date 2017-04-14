Sports On the Air

April 14, 2017 6:31 PM

Sports On the Air - April 15

Saturday’s TV | radio

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Florida at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m., FCSC

UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m., PAC-12

Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE BOWLING

NCAA Women’s Championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Missouri spring game, at Columbia, Mo., 1 p.m., SEC

Kansas spring game, Blue vs. White, 1 p.m., Spectrum

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

NCAA Women’s Championships, team finals, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Ohio St. at Michigan, 9:30 a.m., BTN

Men, Army at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Men, Brown at Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Men, Penn St. at Johns Hopkins, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Men, Villanova at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

Men, Syracuse at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Iowa St. at Baylor, noon, FSKC

Alabama at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC

GOLF

Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, third round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Plenty of Grace Stakes, 2 p.m., FS2

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), New Orleans at Omaha Storm Chasers, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, at the Sprint Center, 5 p.m., FOX 4

UFC Fight Night, Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis, at the Sprint Center, 7 p.m., FOX 4

MLB

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLB, WHB (810 AM)

Detroit at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1

LA Angels at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

San Diego at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1

Texas at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Indiana at Cleveland, 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Milwaukee at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference first round, game 1, Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Utah at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

English Premiership, Leicester vs. Newcastle, 1 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Bournemouth at Tottenham, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Watford vs. Swansea, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, 11:30 a.m., FOX 4

EPL, Manchester City at Southampton, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

MLS, Los Angeles at Orlando City, 2 p.m., FOX 4

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, FSKC+, KCTE (99. FM, 1510 AM), KDTD (1340 AM)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Boston at Ottawa, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference first round, game 2, Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Western Conference first round, game 2, Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour, U.S. Clay Court Championships, semifinals, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, Toronto at Maine, 4 p.m., ESPNU

NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

BOWLING

PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kentucky at Missouri, noon, SEC

Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m., BTN

Seattle U. at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE BOWLING

Women’s NCAA Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (taped)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Michigan at Maryland, noon, BTN

Missouri at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

GOLF

Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, final round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, final round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLB

LA Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone, 6 a.m., FS1; 8 a.m., FS2

Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, 10 a.m., CNBC

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Atlanta at Washington, noon, TNT

Western Conference first round, game 1, Portland at Golden State, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Chicago at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference first round, game 1, Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT, FSKC+

RUGBY

English Premiership, Northampton vs. Saracens, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

EPL, Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Chelsea at Manchester United, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs. Schalke, 10:30 a.m., FS1

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Western Conference first round, game 3, Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Pittsburgh at Columbus, 5 p.m., CNBC

Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference first round, game 3, Edmonton at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour, U.S. Clay Court Championships, final, 2 p.m., TENNIS

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Live Jazz Debuts at KCI

Live Jazz Debuts at KCI 0:43

Live Jazz Debuts at KCI
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' official trailer 2:13

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' official trailer
Pembroke Hill senior signs letter of intent in grandfather's hospital room 2:21

Pembroke Hill senior signs letter of intent in grandfather's hospital room

View More Video

Sports Videos