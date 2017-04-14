Sports On the Air - April 15

Saturday’s TV | radio
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Florida at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m., FCSC
UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m., PAC-12
Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE BOWLING
NCAA Women’s Championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Missouri spring game, at Columbia, Mo., 1 p.m., SEC
Kansas spring game, Blue vs. White, 1 p.m., Spectrum
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
NCAA Women’s Championships, team finals, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Ohio St. at Michigan, 9:30 a.m., BTN
Men, Army at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Men, Brown at Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Men, Penn St. at Johns Hopkins, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Men, Villanova at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Men, Syracuse at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Iowa St. at Baylor, noon, FSKC
Alabama at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC
GOLF
Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, third round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Plenty of Grace Stakes, 2 p.m., FS2
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), New Orleans at Omaha Storm Chasers, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, at the Sprint Center, 5 p.m., FOX 4
UFC Fight Night, Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis, at the Sprint Center, 7 p.m., FOX 4
MLB
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLB, WHB (810 AM)
Detroit at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1
LA Angels at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
San Diego at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1
Texas at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Indiana at Cleveland, 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Milwaukee at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference first round, game 1, Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m., ESPN
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Utah at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Leicester vs. Newcastle, 1 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Bournemouth at Tottenham, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Watford vs. Swansea, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, 11:30 a.m., FOX 4
EPL, Manchester City at Southampton, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
MLS, Los Angeles at Orlando City, 2 p.m., FOX 4
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, FSKC+, KCTE (99. FM, 1510 AM), KDTD (1340 AM)
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Boston at Ottawa, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Eastern Conference first round, game 2, Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Western Conference first round, game 2, Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Western Conference first round, game 2, Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP World Tour, U.S. Clay Court Championships, semifinals, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, Toronto at Maine, 4 p.m., ESPNU
NBA D-League playoffs, conference finals, Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
BOWLING
PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kentucky at Missouri, noon, SEC
Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m., BTN
Seattle U. at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE BOWLING
Women’s NCAA Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (taped)
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Michigan at Maryland, noon, BTN
Missouri at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPN
Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, final round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, final round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLB
LA Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone, 6 a.m., FS1; 8 a.m., FS2
Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, 10 a.m., CNBC
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Atlanta at Washington, noon, TNT
Western Conference first round, game 1, Portland at Golden State, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Chicago at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference first round, game 1, Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT, FSKC+
RUGBY
English Premiership, Northampton vs. Saracens, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
EPL, Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Chelsea at Manchester United, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs. Schalke, 10:30 a.m., FS1
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Western Conference first round, game 3, Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Pittsburgh at Columbus, 5 p.m., CNBC
Eastern Conference first round, game 3, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Western Conference first round, game 3, Edmonton at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP World Tour, U.S. Clay Court Championships, final, 2 p.m., TENNIS
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments