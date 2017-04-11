Sports On the Air - April 12

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., BTN
Florida St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Minnesota at Detroit, noon, MLB
Oakland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB
NBA
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco, 11:45 a.m., FS2
UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs. Read Madrid, 1:30 p.m., FS1
UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City, 1:30 p.m., FS2
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m., NHL Network
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., USA
Western Conference first round, game 1, St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN, FSKC+, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Western Conference first round, game 1, San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m., USA
Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Auburn at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
Texas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1
Florida at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Rutgers at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m., PAC-12
South Florida at Central Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at Oregon, 6 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Tulsa at Kansas, 4 p.m., Spectrum
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, first round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Texas at LA Angels, 4 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Baltimore at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLB
Oakland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
SOCCER
UEFA Europa League, RSC Anderlecht vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m., FS1
UEFA Europa League, AFC Ajax vs. Schalke, 2 p.m., FS2
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference first round, game 1, Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m., USA
Western Conference first round, game 1, Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Western Conference first round, game 1, Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
2017 WNBA Draft, at New York, 6 p.m., ESPN2; 7 p.m., ESPNU
