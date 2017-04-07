Sports On the Air - April 8

Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa, for Lomachenko’s WBO junior lightweight title; Oleksandr Usyk vs. Michael Hunter, for Usyk’s WBO cruiserweight title, 9 p.m., HBO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Samford at Mercer, 1 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Southern Illinois at Wichita State, 2 p.m., Spectrum
Maryland at Nebraska, 2 p.m., BTN
Murray St. at TCU, 2 p.m., FCSP
Arizona St. at California, 2 p.m., PAC-12
Kansas State at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m., FCSA
Oklahoma at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network
Tennessee at Florida, 5 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Big Ten championships, men’s individual, 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Rutgers at Michigan, 10 a.m., BTN
Men, Notre Dame at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Men, Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), noon, CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Iowa St. at Baylor, noon, FSKC+, FCSA
Oklahoma at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network
Mississippi at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Arizona, 5 p.m., PAC-12
LSU at Alabama, 8 p.m., SEC
Oregon at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12
GOLF
The Masters, third round, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13; 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM); 5 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
HORSE RACING
Aqueduct Live, Carter Handicap, 2 p.m., FS2
The Wood Memorial Stakes and Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament, championship, Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, 7 p.m., ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 175, at Torino, Italy, 2 p.m., Spike
UFC 210, prelims, at Buffalo, N.Y., 7 p.m., FS1
MLB
Boston at Detroit, noon, MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3 p.m., FS1
Royals at Houston, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, practice, 8:30 a.m., FS1; 11:30 a.m., FS2
Xfinity Series, My Bariatric Solutions 300, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, My Bariatric Solutions 300, 12:30 p.m., FOX 4
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Bubba Burger Sports Car Grand Prix, 3 p.m., FOX 4
AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1
IndyCar, Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, qualifying, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
Formula One, Chinese Grand Prix, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
NBA
Chicago at Brooklyn, 4 p.m., NBA
LA Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
NHL
Washington at Boston, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
St. Louis at Carolina, 6 p.m., FSKC+, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Watford at Tottenham, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 8:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Liverpool at Stoke City, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Manchester City vs. Hull, 9 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Chelsea at Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 11:30 a.m., FS1
NASL, Puerto Rico vs. Indy, 6:30 p.m., beIN
TENNIS
Davis Cup, quarterfinal, United States at Australia, 9 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions: Josesito Lopez vs. Saul Corral, welterweights; Alejandro Luna vs. Andrey Klimov, lightweights, 8:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kansas State at Oklahoma St., noon, FSKC+, FCSA
Tennessee at Florida, noon, SEC
Ohio St. at Penn St., 2 p.m., BTN
Baylor at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FCSP
Oklahoma at Texas, 2:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC
Arizona St. at California, 4 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Villanova at Denver, 1 p.m., FS1
Men, Johns Hopkins at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
Men, North Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Indiana at Minnesota, noon, BTN
Iowa St. at Baylor, noon, FCSP
Oklahoma at Texas, noon, Longhorn Network
Mississippi at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPNU
LSU at Alabama, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at Arizona, 2 p.m., PAC-12
Oregon at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
Oregon St. at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12
GOLF
The Masters, final round, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
MLB
N.Y Yankees at Baltimore, 12:30 p.m., MLB
Royals at Houston, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, 12:30 p.m., FOX 4, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
IndyCar, Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
Toronto at New York, 11 a.m., NBA
Cleveland at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m., NBA
Houston at Sacramento, 5 p.m., NBA
Minnesota at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
NHL Final Night (whip-around coverage), 6 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
Professional Bull Riders, at Billings, Mont., 3 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Wasps vs. Northampton, 1 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
EPL, Manchester United at Sunderland, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. Augsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Leicester City at Everton, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Ingolstadt vs. Darmstadt, 10:20 a.m., FS2
Women’s friendly, United States vs. Russia, at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN
MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, 3 p.m., ESPN
MLS, Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m., FS1, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM), KDTD (1340 AM); WHB (810 AM - after the Masters)
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
