Sports On the Air - April 6

Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
Missouri at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Northwestern at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
GOLF
The Masters, first round, 2 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament, semifinal, Harvard vs. Minn.-Duluth, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Royals at Minnesota, noon, FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLB
Miami at Washington, 3:30 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Chinese Grand Prix, practice, 1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN
NBA
Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m., TNT
Minnesota at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m., FSKC+, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Women’s friendly, United States vs. Russia, at Frisco, Texas, 7:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Davis Cup, quarterfinal, United States at Australina, 9 p.m., TENNIS
Friday’s TV | radio
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
North Melbourne vs. Greater Western Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2
BASKETBALL
USA Junior Team, Nike Hoop Summit, at Portland, Ore., 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona St. at California, 6 p.m., PAC-12
Kansas State at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., FCSC
Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Big Ten championships, men’s team, 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3 p.m., BTN
Oklahoma at Texas, 4:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Michigan at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN
Iowa St. at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSP
Oregon at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Kansas at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., FCSA
GOLF
The Masters, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GKCBCA Girls All-Star Game, 6 p.m., Spectrum
GKCBCA Boys All-Star Game, 8 p.m., Spectrum
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2017 College Basketball Awards, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Boston at Detroit, noon, MLB
LA Dodgers at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6 p.m., MLB
Royals at Houston, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Seattle at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, practice, 11 a.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, My Bariatric Solutions 300, practice, 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., FS1
IndyCar, Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, practice, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1
Formula One, Chinese Grand Prix, qualifying, 2 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN
NBA
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., NBA
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA, FSKC+
NHL
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Sale vs. Worcester, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, 1:20 p.m., FS2
